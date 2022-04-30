Number of voting rights as of April 30, 2022

Nicox SA
Société anonyme with a registered capital of € 43,223,135

Head Office:
DRAKKAR D 2405 route des Dolines 06560 Valbonne Sophia-Antipolis 
R.C.S. GRASSE 403.942.642

On May 2, 2022,

MONTHLY PUBLICATION OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES COMPOSING THE SHARE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

(Article L.233-8 II of the Code de Commerce and Articles 2211 and 223-16 of the Règlement général of the l’AMF)

  As of April 30, 2022
Total number of shares composing the share capital 43,223,135
Total number of voting rights 43,223,135
Total number of voting rights, calculated based on the total number of shares, including the shares deprived of voting rights 43,223,135

—————
www.nicox.com
Phone: +33 4-97-24-53-00
Fax : +33 4-97-24-53-99

 

