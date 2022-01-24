NuStar to Participate in the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) announced today that members of management will participate in meetings with members of the investment community at the 2022 Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 and Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The materials to be discussed in the meetings will be available on the partnership’s website at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Monday, May 16, 2022.

NuStar Energy L.P., a publicly traded master limited partnership based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the largest independent liquids terminal and pipeline operators in the nation. NuStar currently has approximately 10,000 miles of pipeline and 63 terminal and storage facilities that store and distribute crude oil, refined products, renewable fuels, ammonia and specialty liquids. The partnership’s combined system has approximately 49 million barrels of storage capacity, and NuStar has operations in the United States and Mexico. For more information, visit NuStar Energy L.P.’s website at www.nustarenergy.com and its Sustainability page at https://sustainability.nustarenergy.com/.

