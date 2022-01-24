Nuvectis Pharma to Present in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

FORT LEE, NJ, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the link provided below for approximately 30 days.

Event H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date May 24, 2022
Time 4:00 PM Eastern Time
Link https://journey.ct.events/view/1ff8e74f-de55-4aad-bddf-9464a6c02784

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company’s pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling pre-clinical testing.

For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608

[email protected]

Related Stories

Growcentia, a leading provider of scientifically driven biological solutions for agriculture and horticulture, celebrates grand opening of new Colorado HQ in Loveland’s Centerra area

Vaccitech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

G1 Therapeutics Named 2022 Life Sciences Public Company of the Year by Triangle Business Journal

Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data from Atrasentan Phase 2 AFFINITY IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Patient Cohort and Evotec Collaboration at the 59th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2022

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

T2 Biosystems Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Direct Detection of Lyme Disease

You may have missed

Growcentia, a leading provider of scientifically driven biological solutions for agriculture and horticulture, celebrates grand opening of new Colorado HQ in Loveland’s Centerra area

Vaccitech to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

G1 Therapeutics Named 2022 Life Sciences Public Company of the Year by Triangle Business Journal

Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data from Atrasentan Phase 2 AFFINITY IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Patient Cohort and Evotec Collaboration at the 59th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2022

Nuvectis Pharma to Present in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

error: Content is protected !!