O2 Investment Partners Announces Appointment of Travis Aho

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#O2Investment–O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce the appointment of Travis Aho as the firm’s newest Senior Associate. Luke Plumpton announced the addition, “We are thrilled for Travis to join the O2 team given his transaction experience. He is a great fit and can have an immediate impact on our continued portfolio expansion and review of new opportunities.”

Travis will be responsible for evaluating new transactions, due diligence, underwriting, and working with O2’s portfolio companies.

Prior to joining O2, Travis worked on the M&A and Corporate Development team at Tenneco, a global manufacturer of automotive OE and aftermarket products. Prior to that, he worked at Angle Advisors, a middle-market investment bank primarily focused on M&A advisory services for private business owners, private equity firms, and corporate clients. His responsibilities included deal execution and strategic advisory for both sell-side and buy-side engagements in the business services, direct-to-consumer, electronics, and manufacturing space. Travis graduated with high distinction from the University of Michigan-Flint and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

Contacts

Luke K. Plumpton



O2 Investment Partners, LLC



Managing Partner



248.554.4215



[email protected]