Oasis Pro Inc. Announces Its Oversubscribed $27+ Million Strategic Financing Round With Leading DeFi and TradFi Investors Including Blizzard/Avalanche, UDHC, Inveniam, Mirae Asset Ventures, Redwood Trust, Gate Ventures, TrustLabs, and LedgerPrime

DARIEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Crypto–Oasis Pro Inc. has completed a significantly oversubscribed $27+M Series A financing round. The financing included existing investor UDHC and included other strategic investors such as Blizzard the Avalanche Fund, Inveniam, Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), TrustLabs (creators of TrueFi), Mirae Asset Venture Investment, Gate Ventures, and LedgerPrime, as well as additional leading blockchain thought leaders including StableNode.

This milestone financing will be used to fuel continued growth by building out the senior management team, expanding global business development, scaling the technology platform globally through new revenue streams, and adding complementary blockchain technologies. Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets will also benefit as this funding will accelerate Oasis Pro Market’s Digital Asset Security ATS platform, global expansion and full-service investment banking advisory practice.

“We are super excited and humbled by the overwhelming response from our strategic financial partners. Oasis Pro thanks our strategic partners and we are looking forward to accelerated growth together. As a rapidly growing fintech and blockchain company with a deep Wall Street and DeFi/blockchain experienced team, the ability to accelerate growth with our partners was our focus. Also, we believe the fact we’ve won support from some of the smartest strategic investors from the Americas, Asia, and Europe, in both TradFi and DeFi, is a validation of Oasis Pro’s long-term global strategy, focus and mission. ​​ In addition, our strategy continues to resonate with a growing number of strategic and financial investors regarding our future funding plans,” said Pat LaVecchia, Founder and CEO, Oasis Pro Inc. and Oasis Pro Markets.

Pat LaVecchia added, “Having a major protocol such as Avalanche committing to us is a clear sign that we will be an important part of blockchain infrastructure. The synergies with Inveniam are powerful and include important data, price discovery, valuation and tokenization services. Redwood Trust intends to issue mortgage-backed securities on our platform, a perfect product for OATSPRO, and we believe the opportunities with TrustLabs, Mirae Ventures, Gate Ventures, and LedgerPrime and our other partners are tremendous. We believe that we are now well positioned to drive the transformation of the capital markets towards digital asset trading on the blockchain.”

“The UDHC invests in projects that expand the DeFi ecosystem and fuel the transformation of traditional financial markets towards a regulatory compliant, decentralized, and efficient marketplace,” said Steven Becker, CEO, UDHC. “As the lead investor for this Series A, we have tremendous confidence in Oasis Pro Inc. and CEO Pat LaVecchia, who has built a best-in-class ATS platform with a deeply experienced team. We look forward to supporting their efforts to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.”

Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets (“OPM”), is a U.S. regulated multi-asset Alternative Trading System (“ATS”) for digital assets and a full-service investment bank. OPM’s ATS, OATSPRO (“OATSPRO”), enables digital or fiat cash transactions for digital assets through a state-of-the-art matching engine. The Oasis Pro Markets product suite is ripe for real estate related products including REIT’s and RMBS securities. “RWT Horizons is proud to invest in and be a partner with Oasis Pro and the incredible team led by Pat LaVecchia,” said Ryan McBride, Chief Investment Officer, RWT Horizons. “At Redwood, we have already seen the impact that blockchain can have on enhancing efficiencies in housing finance. We believe that Oasis Pro has built an innovative platform that can benefit investors and also support the further evolution of Redwood’s residential and business purpose lending distribution abilities.”

“The digitization of private markets only works when an ecosystem to support the entire life cycle of private market securities becomes a reality,” said Patrick D. O’Meara, CEO, Inveniam. “Oasis Pro Markets is a vital part of that life cycle and Inveniam is proud to be partners with them in bringing about this new digital future.”

Establishing trusted relationships is critical to the success of Oasis Pro and the company is focused on developing deep relationships with leading firms within the blockchain ecosystem. “Avalanche is delivering on the long-promised potential for institutional and decentralized finance to come together on-chain,” said Lydia Chiu, VP of Business Development, Ava Labs. “Oasis is well-positioned to accelerate progress toward this goal with its deep technical expertise and understanding of how to streamline the full lifecycle of digital securities with smart contracts.”

OPM is bridging the world of traditional finance, blockchain and DeFi. OATSPRO is at the forefront of digital securities innovation by leveraging blockchain and smart contract technology to create real-time settlement, while eliminating counterparty risk. OPM’s proprietary technology provides a sleek, user-friendly experience for issuers and investors and OATSPRO offers efficient KYC/AML onboarding of digital securities for issuers, streamlined onboarding for investors, and provides a liquidity platform for private and public OTC market digital securities.

About Oasis Pro, Inc. and Oasis Pro Markets, Inc.

Founded by seasoned Wall Street and blockchain veterans, Oasis Pro, Inc. is a leading fintech and blockchain company with a mission to bridge the world of traditional finance, blockchain and decentralized finance, “DeFi.” Oasis Pro’s subsidiary, Oasis Pro Market, is a FINRA member firm that operates a multi-asset ATS (“OATSPRO”) to allow primary issuance and trading of public and private multi-asset digital securities as well as a full-service investment bank.

OATSPRO enables issuers and subscribers to conveniently and securely buy, sell, and offer a range of alternative assets in the secondary market. Subscribers may also make payment for digital securities via fiat and digital currencies including stablecoins, and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) through their custodians. Backed by a team with deep fintech industry and regulation experience, Oasis Pro is the next evolution of alternative asset investing. For more information, visit www.oasispromarkets.com. Securities are offered through Oasis Pro Markets, Member FINRA/SIPC.

About UDHC

The UDHC is bringing DeFi to the mainstream by funding and guiding early-stage projects that build on established protocols. It focuses on supporting projects it believes will become the integrated ecosystem that provides the critical infrastructure of DeFi. By working with stakeholders in the space and projects focused on growing this new environment, it draws upon the team’s experience to guide portfolio companies on growth, regulation, and optimal decentralization. The UDHC will grow the DeFi space, help lift all boats, and redefine finance to be as accessible as the internet is today.

About Blizzard

Blizzard is a $200M+ fund dedicated to accelerating development, growth, and innovation across the ecosystem of builders and users of the Avalanche public blockchain and beyond. Blizzard is composed of contributions from the Avalanche Foundation, Ava Labs, Polychain Capital, Three Arrows Capital, Dragonfly Capital, CMS Holdings, Republic Capital, R/Crypto Fund, Collab+Currency, Lvna Capital, and Finality Capital Partners amongst others. The fund is focused on four key areas of growth across the Avalanche ecosystem: DeFi, enterprise applications, NFTs and culture applications, and will also look for opportunities to support other emerging use cases such as security token issuances, liquidity providers and self-sovereign identity. Support for projects from Blizzard will include equity investments, token purchases, and various forms of technology, business development and ecosystem integration support.

About Gate Ventures

Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gate.io, is focus on investments in decentralized infrastructure, ecosystems, and applications that will reshape the world in the digital age. As a long-term investor, Gate Ventures is committed to offering supports in product development, operation scaling, and global growth for its portfolio companies.

About Inveniam

Inveniam.io creates trusted, on demand, owner-controlled access to private market data. Owners of, investors in, and service providers for private market assets all benefit from the data provenance provided by the platform, which improves comparative analytics, pricing, credit, and risk assessment, while facilitating real-time transactions.

About LedgerPrime

LedgerPrime is a multi-strat fund based out of New York. The firm operates a hedge fund, a venture fund and market-making operations. The combination of the three enables the firm to be one of the leading players in DeFi specific market-making. The core focus of the firm is to enable fintech products integrating blockchains to scale through in-house expertise on capital markets and blockchain native go-to-market strategies.

About Mirae Asset Venture Investment Co., Ltd.

Mirae Asset Venture Investment Co., Ltd. is an affiliate of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Mirae Asset Financial Group was founded in Asia and now operates worldwide across 15 markets, where we take a collaborative approach in managing a fully diversified investment platform. Powered by a unique perspective and the expertise of our global investment professionals, we adapt to our clients’ evolving needs, providing them with innovative investment solutions and intelligent ways to achieve their investment objectives.

About RWT Horizons

RWT Horizons (NYSE:RWT) is Redwood’s venture investment arm focused on early and mid-stage companies driving innovation in financial and real estate technology, digital infrastructure, and other related areas of focus. Investments made through RWT Horizons are designed to support companies whose technologies are accretive to Redwood’s broader operations, including its residential and business-purpose lending platforms.

About TrustToken

TrustToken is building TrueFi, the blockchain protocol for global lending. TrueFi lets portfolio managers launch uncollateralized lending opportunities on-chain to a global base of lenders and borrowers. Since November 2020, TrueFi has facilitated ~$1.5B of loans originations and more $1B of repayments, with no defaults.

About StableNode

StableNode is a Research and Investment firm dedicated to growth and governance advisory. With long standing experience in decentralized governance, we structure processes and frameworks around protocols and become active participants post launch.

