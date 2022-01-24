ObsEva to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

GENEVA, Switzerland – May 12, 2022 – ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV; SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies for women’s health, today announced that it plans to host a conference call on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provide a business update.

Individuals may participate via telephone by dialling (877) 300-8521 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6026 (international) and using conference ID 10166576. The webcast can be accessed live here and will also be accessible under “Events Calendar” in the investors section of ObsEva’s website. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website for at least 30 days after the conference call.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s health. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on new therapies for the treatment of uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSV” and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is traded under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com





For further information, please contact:

CEO Office contact

Shauna Dillon

[email protected]

+41 22 552 1550

Investor Contact

Katja Bührer

[email protected]

+1 (917) 969-3438

Attachment