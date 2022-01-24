OneStream Software Receives Top Marks and a 100% Recommendation Score in BARC Survey Covering Planning and Financial Performance Management Products

Earns 15 top rankings and 33 leading positions in four peer groups in The Planning Survey 22

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, announced it achieved exceptional results in the annual Planning Survey from the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in its four peer groups; Financial Planning & Consolidation-focused Products, Global Vendors, Large/Enterprise-Wide Implementations and Performance Management Specialists.

OneStream earned 15 top rankings and 33 leading positions in its four peer groups. The company was measured by several different KPIs including Price to Value, Vendor Support, Customer Satisfaction, Product Satisfaction, Data Integration, Functionality and Flexibility.

Additionally, the company received a 100 percent recommendation score from all surveyed users – remaining consistent with the same 100 percent score in 2021.

“OneStream’s outstanding performance in this year’s Planning Survey reinforces the vendor’s dedication to delivering 100 percent customer success. As a market-leading CPM platform, OneStream helps organizations improve employee productivity, increase transparency of planning and improve integration of planning with reporting and analysis. The platform’s comprehensive capabilities for financial consolidation and close, planning, budgeting and forecasting, reporting, analysis and financial data quality management – all in a single application – makes OneStream a modern, future-proof solution for organizations seeking digital transformation,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC.

Conducted from November 2021 to February 2022, The Planning Survey 22 compiled responses from 1,325 individuals analyzing 19 products or groups of products. The survey examines user feedback on planning product selection and usage across 33 criteria (KPIs) including Business Benefits, Project Success, Business Value, Recommendation, Customer Satisfaction, Customer Experience, Planning Functionality and Competitiveness.

“OneStream is honored to receive standout results again this year in The BARC Planning Survey,” said Tom Shea, CEO of OneStream. “This recognition reinforces our commitment to ensuring every customer is a reference, one success at a time, as finance leaders drive transformation within their organizations for agile, rapid and confident decision making. We’re honored for the OneStream platform to be recognized as best-in-class technology and remain dedicated in our partnership with customers to continue innovating and building upon our success to deliver exponential value.”

About BARC

The Business Application Research Center (BARC) is an industry analyst and consulting firm for business software with a focus on Business Intelligence/Analytics, Data Management, Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).

BARC analysts have been supporting companies in strategy, organization, architecture and software evaluations for more than 20 years. For more information, visit www.barc-research.com.

About The Planning Survey 22

The Planning Survey 22 is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of planning software users, conducted from November 2021 to February 2022. In total, 1,325 people responded to the survey with 1,104 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. Altogether, 19 products (or groups of products) are analyzed in detail.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 950 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,100 employees, our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

