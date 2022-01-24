ORBCOMM Launches New Corporate Website

Redesigned interface and improvements to the website’s usability and performance create an enhanced user experience and leverage its refreshed brand

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ORBCOMM Inc., a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has launched a new website (www.orbcomm.com), which includes a redesigned interface and improvements to its usability and performance, to create an enhanced user experience and align with the company’s strategy to accelerate growth, innovation and leadership in high-potential vertical markets and geographies.

The state-of-the-art website incorporates ORBCOMM’s refreshed brand, including its new tag line, Where Data Drives Decisions, which focuses on the company’s ability to empower customers with insights to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. The website features a clean, modern look and feel, streamlined navigation and content along with faster load time and responsiveness, enabling users to access information about ORBCOMM’s industry-leading IoT solutions quickly and easily. With dynamic, interactive digital media elements, the website drives a more interesting, valuable and personalized engagement with users. In addition, ORBCOMM customers and value-added resellers now have access to a wealth of resources, such as webinars, videos, white papers and eBooks, as well as comprehensive training with tools and resources through ORBCOMM University, designed to get their staff up and running faster and working smarter.

“The launch of our new website and refreshed branding is an important next step in ORBCOMM’s journey as an innovative leader driving the evolution of industry through the power of data,” said Lina Paerez, ORBCOMM’s Vice President of Global Marketing. “We are excited to offer our website visitors an optimal user experience that facilitates seamless access to the information they need through an impactful, well-designed interface, while elevating the ORBCOMM brand.”

ORBCOMM partnered with Baunfire, an award-winning digital agency that designs and develops elevated websites in Silicon Valley, to create their new website.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and the most comprehensive solution portfolio in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

