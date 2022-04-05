Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2022 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2022 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

May 2022 Monthly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of April 30, 2022

Next Dividend Announcement Expected June 14, 2022

VERO BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2022. The dividend of $0.045 per share will be paid June 28, 2022, to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on May 31, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on June 14, 2022.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of May 11, 2022, April 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, the Company had 177,117,186 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of April 30, 2022 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions and the expected funding of purchased assets. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Apr 2022 Feb – Apr Modeled Modeled Net Weighted CPR 2022 CPR Interest Interest % Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Rate Rate Current Fair of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Sensitivity Sensitivity Type Face Value(1) Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in May) in May) (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) Pass Through RMBS 15yr 2.5 $ 422 $ 434 0.01 % $ 102.82 4.00 % 4.54 % 48 132 0.8 % 0.7 % $ 7 $ (7 ) 15yr TBA 200,000 196,498 4.64 % 98.25 3.19 % 3,908 (4,166 ) 15yr Total 200,422 196,932 4.65 % 98.26 3.19 % 4.54 % 48 132 0.8 % 0.7 % 3,915 (4,173 ) 30yr 3.0 3,529,349 3,354,573 79.22 % 95.05 3.00 % 3.47 % 13 345 7.5 % 6.8 % 100,185 (106,588 ) 30yr 3.5 234,038 230,649 5.45 % 98.55 3.50 % 4.03 % 26 326 11.6 % 13.8 % 6,092 (6,424 ) 30yr 4.0 272,605 272,381 6.43 % 99.92 4.00 % 1.70 % 12 117 23.0 % 29.4 % 5,896 (6,665 ) 30yr Total 4,035,992 3,857,603 91.10 % 95.58 3.10 % 3.38 % 13 328 8.1 % 7.8 % 112,173 (119,677 ) Total Pass Through RMBS 4,236,414 4,054,535 95.76 % 95.71 3.10 % 3.38 % 13 328 8.1 % 7.8 % 116,088 (123,850 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 3.0 342,464 40,793 0.96 % 11.91 3.00 % 3.69 % 70 164 15.8 % 17.9 % (723 ) 464 IO 20yr 4.0 12,492 1,525 0.04 % 12.20 4.00 % 4.57 % 124 109 17.1 % 15.9 % (1 ) (1 ) IO 30yr 3.0 42,836 7,036 0.17 % 16.43 3.00 % 3.69 % 34 319 14.6 % 17.3 % (286 ) 220 IO 30yr 3.5 517,016 99,925 2.36 % 19.33 3.50 % 4.01 % 53 298 12.9 % 15.3 % (2,914 ) 2,133 IO 30yr 4.0 154,709 27,986 0.66 % 18.09 4.00 % 4.56 % 72 279 19.9 % 24.6 % (1,165 ) 1,026 IO 30yr 4.5 4,350 774 0.02 % 17.80 4.50 % 4.99 % 142 205 20.3 % 20.3 % (23 ) 19 IO 30yr 5.0 2,407 432 0.01 % 17.96 5.00 % 5.36 % 142 204 15.1 % 20.5 % (15 ) 12 IO Total 1,076,274 178,471 4.21 % 16.58 3.41 % 3.99 % 62 251 15.0 % 17.6 % (5,127 ) 3,873 IIO 30yr 4.0 36,690 1,261 0.03 % 3.44 3.53 % 4.41 % 56 296 21.5 % 29.9 % 205 (214 ) Total Structured RMBS 1,112,964 179,732 4.24 % 16.15 3.41 % 4.00 % 61 252 15.2 % 18.0 % (4,922 ) 3,659 Total Mortgage Assets $ 5,349,378 $ 4,234,267 100.00 % 3.17 % 3.51 % 24 312 9.7 % 10.1 % $ 111,166 $ (120,191 )

Interest Interest Average Hedge Rate Rate Notional Period Sensitivity Sensitivity Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)(2) (+50 BPS)(2) 5-Year Treasury Future(3) $ (1,194,000 ) Jun-2022 $ (31,130 ) $ 31,251 10-Year Treasury Ultra(4) (270,000 ) Jun-2022 (21,135 ) 17,781 TBA (250,000 ) Jun-2022 (7,735 ) 8,208 Swaps (1,400,000 ) Jul-2028 (38,102 ) 36,748 Swaptions (777,800 ) Mar-2023 (22,697 ) 22,884 Hedge Total $ (3,891,800 ) $ (120,799 ) $ 116,872 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (9,633 ) $ (3,319 )

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $174.5 million purchased in April 2022, which settle in May 2022, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $352.6 million sold in April 2022, which settle in May 2022. (2) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant LIBOR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (3) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.67 at April 30, 2022. The market value of the short position was $1,345.3 million. (4) Ten-year Treasury Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $129.00 at April 30, 2022. The market value of the short position was $348.3 million.

RMBS Assets by Agency Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) (1) ($ in thousands) (1) Percentage Percentage Fair of Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio Asset Category Value Portfolio As of April 30, 2022 As of April 30, 2022 Fannie Mae $ 2,847,347 70.5 % Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 245,138 6.1 % Freddie Mac 1,190,423 29.5 % Whole Pool Assets 3,792,632 93.9 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,037,770 100.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 4,037,770 100.0 %

(1) Amounts in the tables above include assets with a fair value of approximately $174.5 million purchased in April 2022, which settle in May 2022, and exclude assets with a fair value of approximately $352.6 million sold in April 2022, which settle in May 2022.

Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of April 30, 2022 Borrowings(1) Debt Rate in Days Maturity J.P. Morgan Securities LLC $ 372,217 9.0 % 0.70 % 43 7/25/2022 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 335,617 8.2 % 0.84 % 67 7/14/2022 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc 317,646 7.7 % 0.84 % 41 7/28/2022 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Inc. 309,881 7.5 % 0.84 % 56 7/13/2022 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 304,373 7.4 % 0.61 % 32 6/17/2022 ED&F Man Capital Markets Inc 262,263 6.4 % 0.69 % 41 7/25/2022 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 258,676 6.3 % 0.41 % 38 9/14/2022 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 233,102 5.7 % 0.86 % 65 7/14/2022 ING Financial Markets LLC 221,203 5.4 % 0.40 % 5 5/5/2022 Goldman, Sachs & Co. 199,411 4.9 % 0.77 % 24 5/25/2022 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 188,140 4.6 % 0.64 % 24 6/21/2022 Santander Bank, N.A. 179,576 4.4 % 0.82 % 51 7/25/2022 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 177,318 4.3 % 0.70 % 30 6/24/2022 Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. 151,289 3.7 % 0.73 % 47 6/16/2022 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 133,438 3.2 % 0.61 % 18 5/18/2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 125,542 3.1 % 0.81 % 62 7/21/2022 BMO Capital Markets Corp. 119,125 2.9 % 0.64 % 18 5/20/2022 Austin Atlantic Asset Management Co. 84,200 2.0 % 0.39 % 4 5/4/2022 South Street Securities, LLC 61,524 1.5 % 0.60 % 18 5/18/2022 Lucid Cash Fund USG, LLC 44,673 1.1 % 0.63 % 12 5/12/2022 StoneX Financial Inc. 24,410 0.6 % 0.61 % 19 5/19/2022 Mizuho Securities USA, Inc 4,235 0.1 % 1.00 % 12 5/12/2022 Total Borrowings $ 4,107,859 100.0 % 0.70 % 39 9/14/2022

(1) In April 2022, the Company purchased assets with a fair value of approximately $174.5 million, which settle in May 2022 that are expected to be funded substantially by repurchase agreements not included in the table above. In April 2022, the Company sold assets with a fair value of approximately $352.6 million, which settle in May 2022 that collateralize approximately $348.6 million of repurchase agreements included in the table above.

