O’Reilly Announces Remaining 2022 Radar Event Schedule Including Cloud, AI, and Security Sessions

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced its 2022 schedule of Radar events including sessions on cloud, AI, and security-focused topics. O’Reilly Radar events explore the most pressing issues, newest tools, and best practices on hot and emerging technologies including hyperautomation, cybersecurity, and leveraging the cloud.

Radar events feature keynote sessions and fireside chats from O’Reilly experts including O’Reilly founder Tim O’Reilly, O’Reilly president, Laura Baldwin, and strategic content director, Rachel Roumeliotis, in addition to global technology innovators and luminaries. Built for an audience of C-level executives, line of business managers, and team leads, attendees gain knowledge on the latest advances in technologies along with insight on how to implement modern tools and strategies into their own technology practice.

“Where our Superstream series educates our members on emerging tech topics, Radar events explore how technology innovation has a wider impact, changing the way we think about security, artificial intelligence, and even how we work,” said Roumeliotis. “Our upcoming events will help to bridge the gap between what is possible and what is actionable when it comes to the latest advances in technology.”

Upcoming Radar events include:

Innovation in the Cloud (sponsored by CockroachDB)



Date: May 17, 2022

Successful companies live in the cloud—full stop. Cloud frameworks and technologies provide a competitive edge—but they also bring security concerns, data challenges, cost considerations, and compounding complexity. Join some of the brightest minds in the industry to discover how event-driven integration enables new organization strategies and see how security driven by zero trust and automation will transform your understanding of privacy, identity, and observability.

Data & AI: How Hyperautomation is Transforming Data & Decision-Making



Date: September 20, 2022

This event will explore how hyperautomation brings better data and decisions faster and closer to the ground and the best practices and pitfalls surrounding this massive increase in data availability. Attendees will see how AI is enhancing the next generation of business intelligence tools, how real-time data streaming and augmented analytics can change decision-making, and how organizations can benefit from decision intelligence.

Security in the Cloud



Date: November 3, 2022

This event will explore the major trends in building a security defense, how to provide teams with the knowledge and tools they need to do it, and insight into finding the right employees to strengthen security teams. Attendees will learn:

Why a cybersecurity mesh architecture with AI-infused observability is a necessity for a growing business

How to migrate to a modern security program while moving to the cloud

Cybersecurity issues on the horizon, including the impact of blockchain and quantum computing on identity and privacy

The tools and techniques that help teams with zero trust and shifting left

