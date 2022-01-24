OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present at ‘Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe’ and at ‘Tumor Myeloid-Directed Therapies Summit’ In London and Boston

Presentations to focus on CLEC-1, novel myeloid immune checkpoint target for cancer immunotherapy

NANTES, France, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) has been invited to provide an update on its R&D programs in immuno-oncology at two dedicated international conferences in May and June. The Company’s broad presence in scientific cancer research events confirms its expertise in the highly attractive field of myeloid cells and macrophages, identified as poor prognostic factors in oncology and in immune escape mechanisms of cancer immunotherapies.

Details of the OSE Immunotherapeutics presentations:

Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2022

May 23-25, London, UK, and Online

Date and time of presentation: Monday, May 23rd at 11:00

Myeloid Checkpoints: Validated and Novel Targets from Target Validation to Clinical Translation

Tumor Myeloid-Directed Therapies Summit

June 14-16, Boston, MA

Date and time of presentation: Wednesday, June 15th at 10:00am ET

Modulating Myeloid Cell Functionality via the SIRPa-CD47 axis and Novel CLEC1 Checkpoints to Bridge the Adaptive and Innate Immune Systems

The presentations will focus on:

* CLEC-1, a novel checkpoint to regulate the antigen cross-presentation properties of dendritic cells;

The identification and validation of novel immune checkpoint targets and development of their antagonists as an innovation in cancer immunotherapy to enhance myeloid cells and promote antigen presentation to bridge the innate and adaptative immune system;

How the SIRPα-CD47 axis stimulates macrophages to recruit the adaptive immune arm via chemoattraction, and inhibition of this pathway may avoid T cell exclusion in synergy with T cell immune checkpoint and clinical translation.

*Collaborative program between OSE Immunotherapeutics and Dr Elise Chiffoleau’s (https://cr2ti.univ-nantes.fr/research/team-1) research teams (Center for Research in Transplantation and Translational Immunology (CR2TI), UMR1064, INSERM, Nantes University at Nantes University Hospital).

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for Immuno-Oncology and Immuno-Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Immuno-Oncology first-in-class products

Tedopi ® (innovative neoepitope combination): the Company’s most advanced product; positive results for Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients in secondary resistance after checkpoint inhibitor failure.

Other ongoing combination trials sponsored by cooperative clinical research groups in oncology:

Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM), sponsor GERCOR.

Phase 2 in ovary cancer, in combination with pembrolizumab (TEDOVA), sponsor ARCAGY-GINECO.

Phase 2 in non-small cell lung cancer in combination with nivolumab, sponsor Italian foundation FoRT.

BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on CD47/SIRPα pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1.

(OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on CD47/SIRPα pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in advanced solid tumors; positive Phase 1 dose escalation results of BI 765063 in monotherapy and in combination with ezabenlimab (PD-1 antagonist); ongoing expansion Phase 1. OSE-279 , anti-PD1 – advanced preclinical stage.

, anti-PD1 – advanced preclinical stage. BiCKI®: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component of anti-PD1 combined with a new immunotherapy target (for example: BiCKI®-IL7, preclinical stage) to increase anti-tumor efficacy.

Immuno-Inflammation first-in-class products

OSE-127/S95011 (humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren’s syndrome (sponsor Servier).

(humanized monoclonal antibody antagonist of IL-7 receptor): developed in partnership with Servier; positive Phase 1 results; ongoing Phase 2 in ulcerative colitis (sponsor OSE) and ongoing Phase 2a in Sjögren’s syndrome (sponsor Servier). FR104 (anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); US IND obtained by Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for a clinical trial; Phase 2 planned in an autoimmune disease indication.

(anti-CD28 monoclonal antibody): licensing partnership agreement with Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in transplantation; ongoing Phase 1/2 in renal transplant (sponsored by the Nantes University Hospital); US IND obtained by Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for a clinical trial; Phase 2 planned in an autoimmune disease indication. OSE-230 (ChemR23 agonist mAb): preclinical stage therapeutic agent with the potential to resolve chronic inflammation by driving affected tissues to tissue integrity.

CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine activating cytotoxic T lymphocytes against COVID-19, developed using optimized epitopes from SARS-CoV2 viral proteins, epitopes non impacted by multi-variants. Shows good tolerance and very good level of T cell immune response. In clinical testing, a long-term memory response was confirmed at 6 months.

For more information: https://ose-immuno.com/en/

