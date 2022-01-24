OSL and BSO unveil strategic partnership to bolster connectivity for institutional exchange clients

Dublin, Ireland and Hong Kong – 17 May 2022 – BSO, the global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, and OSL, Asia’s leading digital asset platform, today announced that BSO will become the low latency connectivity provider of choice for OSL’s institutional grade exchange.

BSO’s global low-latency network will allow institutions to connect directly to OSL’s exchange matching engines at high-speed, providing users with rapid access to the necessary infrastructure to support profitable high-frequency and algorithmic trading.

Enabled by BSO’s cloud-based data centre infrastructure, this underlying system, coupled with OSL’s high speed matching engine, will offer traders deterministic latency, resiliency and unparalleled efficiency in implementing their trading strategies.

OSL has recently launched a range of new trader and market maker incentive programmes. Backed by BSO’s direct low latency connectivity, OSL will be able to deliver these with significant TCO reductions, better security and faster time to market for partners.

Commenting on the announcement, Michael Ourabah, CEO at BSO, said: “Trading strategies are constantly evolving in line with the growth of the digital asset trading sector and our mission is to make sure connectivity is not a barrier to success for any trader in the space. That’s why we’re pleased to partner with OSL, an industry leader providing world class operations and compliance, efficient settlements, and a competitive value proposition.”

OSL’s Head of Exchange, Andrew Walton said: “In line with OSL’s vision to lead the regulated, institutional evolution of the digital asset marketplace, we are pleased to welcome BSO as an approved network service provider. BSO’s technology will enable fast and secure access to our OSL digital asset marketplace, and comes at the perfect time to complement our recent global expansion. We look forward to extending these capabilities, which are used extensively in the traditional capital markets space, to our institutional clients.”

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia’s leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region’s most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world’s first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

The company offers OTC, iRFQ and electronic trading services giving traders access to the world’s deepest liquidity pools, as well as secure and insured hot and cold wallets to ensure the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com.

About BSO

Founded in 2004 and with a heritage serving the world’s largest financial institutions, BSO is a global pioneering infrastructure and connectivity provider, serving more than 400 data-intensive businesses across diverse markets such as financial services, technology, energy, ecommerce, media and more. The company owns and provides mission-critical infrastructure, including network connectivity, cloud solutions, managed services and hosting, that are specific and dedicated to each customer served.

BSO’s network comprises 240+ PoPs across 33 markets, 40+ cloud on-ramps, is integrated with all major public cloud providers and connects to 75+ on-net internet exchanges and 30+ stock exchanges. Its team of experts work closely with customers to create solutions that meet the detailed and specific needs of their business, providing the latency, resilience and security they need regardless of location.

BSO is headquartered in Ireland but has 12 offices around the world including: London, New York, Paris, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Find out more: https://www.bso.co

