Otonomy to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced its participation in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference (Hybrid Conference). A pre-recorded company presentation by the Otonomy management team will be available on the conference website beginning at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT on May 24, 2022.
A link to the presentation will also become available at the same time through the Events page of the company’s website (www.otonomy.com).
About Otonomy
Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.
