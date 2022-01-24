Otonomy to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 9, 2022.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 5359095. A live webcast of the call will be available online in the investor relations section of Otonomy’s website at www.otonomy.com and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs with a focus on hearing loss and tinnitus. For additional information, please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Lauren Benton
Senior Account Executive
212.899.9731
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:
ICR Westwicke
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
[email protected]

