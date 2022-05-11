Outlook Therapeutics to Participate at the Virtual Investor 2022 CEO Spotlight

Live moderated video webcast on Wednesday, May 11th at 1:00 PM ET

ISELIN, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTLK), a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, today announced that Russ Trenary, President & Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics will participate in the Virtual Investor CEO Spotlight on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.

For the virtual event, Outlook Therapeutics will provide a corporate overview and discuss their investigational therapy, ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), which is poised to potentially be the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating wet AMD. In addition to the moderated portion of the event, all investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of Outlook Therapeutics’ website (outlooktherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.

Outlook Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biopharmaceutical company working to develop and launch ONS-5010/ LYTENAVA™ (bevacizumab-vikg), an investigational therapy, as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. Outlook Therapeutics has submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ONS-5010 to treat wet AMD. The submission is supported by Outlook Therapeutics’ wet AMD registration clinical program, which consists of three clinical trials: NORSE ONE, NORSE TWO, and NORSE THREE. If ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab is approved, Outlook Therapeutics expects to commercialize it as the first and only FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in treating retinal diseases in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan and other markets. For more information, please visit www.outlooktherapeutics.com.

CONTACTS:

Media Inquiries:

Harriet Ullman

Vice President

LaVoie Health Science

T: 617-669-3082

[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Jenene Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

JTC Team, LLC

T: 833.475.8247

[email protected]