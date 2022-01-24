OWC Announces Envoy Pro mini the Ultimate Works With Everything Pocket-Sized USB-C and USB-A SSD

Take, access, save, and share your data anywhere with any computer, tablet, and more, available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today introduced the OWC Envoy Pro mini.





The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses. Now, everyday users, students, mobile professionals, IT techs, and content creators can take, access, save, and share their data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years. Available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities and can access and transfer data with everything at up to 946MB/s real-world speed with Plug and Play ease.

Boot, Backup, Beats, and Blockbusters

Launch your OS and apps on a remote machine. Back up important data, a business presentation, or a classroom project. Capture some sweet drumbeats in a 24-track session or tracks from your DJ deck. Watch a blockbuster movie on a Smart TV 2, whatever your data desire. The Envoy Pro mini lets you do it all:

Store photos, videos, movies, music, and documents

Consolidate files from multiple smaller drives for faster, more convenient access

Migrate data from an existing machine to a new computer

Free up space on a computer’s internal drive to improve performance

Schedule Time Machine or File History backups of essential business data and irreplaceable personal photos

Create a secondary/portable OS boot drive

Explore, share, and travel with large Affinity Photo and Adobe Photoshop master files

Record tracks on a multitrack mixer

Utilize large sample libraries within audio projects

Create a portable Steam games library

Expand game storage of console gaming systems

Reads and Writes Mac and Win Files

Using the Envoy Pro mini in a mixed Mac and Windows environment is remarkably easy with the addition of OWC’s MacDrive (sold separately). This seamless software runs in the background, so there is nothing to launch or learn. Just plug in the Envoy Pro mini, and not only do you have instant-read access, but full write access. MacDrive also includes powerful features that enable you to format and partition drives and repair fundamental disk issues.

OWC Envoy Pro mini Highlights

Universally compatible: plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices

plug and play with USB or Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports on Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices Versatile: perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses

perfect for audio, photography, graphics, gaming, and general data storage/backup uses Protective: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready

Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready Game on: ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles

ideal for game storage with PlayStation and Xbox consoles Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV

watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds

Startup and launch apps in just seconds Slim: keeps adjacent ports available for use

keeps adjacent ports available for use Pocket-sized: thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere

thumb drive-sized and bus-powered for easy transport and use anywhere Wear and share: safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users

safety breakaway neck lanyard keeps drive at fingertip reach while a detachable end offers easy drive sharing between devices and other users Silent: heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use

heat-dissipating machined aluminum housing for calm and quiet use Worry-free: 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty

Pricing & Availability

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is available for pre-order in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $79.00.

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts throughout the world through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

Get social: follow OWC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

© 2022 Other World Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Apple and Mac are the trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Intel and Thunderbolt are trademarks of Intel Corporation registered in the U.S. and other countries. Other marks may be their respective owners’ trademark or registered trademark property.

1 Up to 946MB/s sequential read/write (max) performance based on testing a 250GB OWC Envoy Pro mini connected via Thunderbolt (USB-C) to a 13-Inch MacBook Pro (Mid-2017) with 8GB RAM and 2.3GHz processor running AJA System Test (5k RED resolution, 4GB file size, 16bit RGB codec, single-file test). The performance will vary depending on the drive and application used.

2 Smart TV must support movie playback from an external hard drive and movie format.

Contacts

Derrick Stembridge: (815) 502-5628 or [email protected]