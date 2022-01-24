OWC Returns to NAMM 2022 with New Storage and Connectivity Products for Audio Pros

Technology leader showcases new innovative solutions for the pro audio industry

WOODSTOCK, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OWC®, a leading customer-focused creator of innovative solutions for over 30 years that have enabled individuals, businesses, content professionals, and educators to get maximum usefulness from their technology investment, today introduced its itinerary for NAMM 2022, which will be in Anaheim on June 3-5, 2022, at the Anaheim Convention Center.

OWC is thrilled to showcase several innovative new storage system upgrades that deliver blazing transfer speeds and unparalleled reliability for audio professionals with storage-intensive workflows. Visit booth 11502 in Hall A for those attending NAMM to see all these new solutions and existing award-winning dock, hub, and software staples. OWC’s focus is to get a lot of the infrastructure technology out of the way so you can focus on what drives you.

OWC Envoy Pro mini

The OWC Envoy Pro mini is a pocket-sized SSD with full-sized SSD performance and capacity for audio, and general data storage/backup uses. Now you can have all your recording sessions with ease to access, save, and share data anywhere. The OWC Envoy Pro mini works with USB and Thunderbolt (USB-C) Macs, PCs, iPads, Chromebooks, Android tablets, and Surface devices made over the last 15 years. Available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities and can access and transfer data with everything at up to 946MB/s real-world speed with Plug and Play ease.

OWC Flex 1U4

The OWC Flex 1U4 is a highly flexible, professional-grade, 4-bay Thunderbolt storage and docking solution designed for rackmount workflows. Audio professionals can utilize a mix of 2.5 or 3.5-inch SATA/SAS and U.2/M.2 NVMe drives in the hot-swappable drive bays. Connect gear, including additional storage, displays, and more, and charge mobile devices with seven Thunderbolt and USB ports. To customize your workflow, add an audio capture, AVB-enabled 10Gb Ethernet networking, SSD storage, hardware RAID, or I/O card to the PCIe slot.

OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock

The OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is designed for professional audio workflows requiring the fastest docking connections. Send volumes of audio in real-time with AVB 10Gb/s Ethernet. Ingest RAW photos at up to 1630MB/s with CFexpress and SD card readers. View projects in greater detail with an 8K display. Get the most from your peripherals and keep everything tidy with four USB 10Gb/s ports. When you need the best to be your best, the OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock has you covered.

OWC miniStack STX

Building your music setup can be daunting. Three Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports enable you to connect to millions of Thunderbolt, USB, and future USB4 drives, displays, A/V mixers, cameras, tablets, and desktop accessories like a keyboard card reader or mouse. With two configurable drives in the OWC miniStack STX, it’s easy to create a storage powerhouse for recording and playing essential tracks in real-time. You can even store your entire loop and sample libraries on the NVMe SSD for in-a-flash use with near-zero latency.

OWC Mercury Pro LTO

This easily integrated tape backup and archiving solution is a mission-critical requirement for protecting and preserving vast volumes of data for more extended periods with the familiar drag-and-drop operation and better economies of scale than disk-based storage. The OWC Mercury Pro LTO is the answer to this challenge and is now available with LTO-9. Ruggedly small with a built-in handle, the Mercury Pro LTO can go on-set or move among studio, department, or office computers for a shared data protection solution. Configurable by adding up to a 16TB SSD in the universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay and expandable by utilizing the second Thunderbolt 3 port to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device. See more with the DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to an 8K display. Charge while working 85W of notebook charging. Also available in LTO 8.

OWC Envoy Pro SX

The OWC Envoy Pro SX is versatile enough to be used as a bus-powered drive for daily storage and backup tasks, and to take it to the next level, we have added 4TB of storage to the lineup. It can easily handle workflows and the speed demands of pro audio, design, and photography workflows. And it serves up real-world performance speeds up to 2847MB/s with modern Thunderbolt and USB4 equipped Macs and PCs. Built along the OWC Envoy Pro EX’s award-winning lineage, this tiny but mighty ½ pound portable drive is 1/3 smaller. It features a removable Thunderbolt cable and is test certified to handle the harshest environments.

Pricing & Availability

OWC Envoy Pro mini is available for pre-order in 250GB , 500GB , and 1TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $79.00

is available for pre-order in , , and capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $79.00 OWC miniStack STX is available now on Macsales.com , starting at $270.00

, starting at $270.00 OWC Flex 1U4 is available now on Macsales.com, starting at $1899.00

is available now on starting at $1899.00 OWC Thunderbolt Pro Dock is available now on Macsales.com for $399.00

for $399.00 OWC Mercury Pro LTO is available now on Macsales.com , starting at $4699.00

, starting at $4699.00 OWC Envoy Pro SX is available now in 240GB, 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities on Macsales.com, starting at $179.00 with the new 4TB $899.00

About OWC

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, is committed to supporting and inspiring the imagination of Mac and PC enthusiasts throughout the world through sustainable innovation, exemplary customer service, and American design. An entire spectrum of easy, DIY upgrade and expansion possibilities await Memory, External Drives, SSDs, Mac & PC Docking Solutions, Network Attached Storage, and Performance Upgrade Kits solutions. All backed with step-by-step videos and a global support team. Our dedication to excellence and sustainable innovation extends beyond our day-to-day business and into the community. We strive for zero waste, both environmentally and strategically. We have a long-term outlook on everything we do and believe in making a better world. From the home desktop to the enterprise rack, the corporate backup to secure medical data, the recording studio to the motion picture set, and beyond, there should be no compromise, and that is why OWC is here.

