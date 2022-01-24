P360 Launches ZING Engagement Suite to Help Pharma Sales Teams Improve HCP Engagement

P360 boosts its ZING unified communications platform with a suite of new technologies

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–P360, leading technology developers for the life sciences industry, today announced the launch of its ZING Engagement Suite, which helps pharmaceutical sales teams seamlessly engage with today’s hard-to-reach healthcare professionals (HCP) at scale. The ZING Engagement Suite is a comprehensive digital-first solution that enables compliant omnichannel HCP engagement by enhancing existing communication channels with features including text messaging, two-way voice and video calling, onscreen collaboration and form sharing, inbound communications with QR code scanning, artificial intelligence (AI) assistance, signature capture, easy access integrations and more. The announcement comes as pharmaceutical sales, marketing and commercial operations teams grapple with how to better engage with prescribers and other stakeholders amid the pandemic and ever-tightening regulations and policies.





“The ZING Engagement Suite is the only platform available that equips pharmaceutical sales and marketing teams with everything they need to engage with healthcare professionals in a streamlined, digital-first manner; which is quickly becoming the norm,” stated P360 CEO and Founder Anupam Nandwana. “ZING integrates with leading CRMs and is full of powerful features that enhance any sales enablement strategy or workflow. But for HCPs, ZING offers a seamless, hassle-free experience that is seen as nothing different from their normal mobile communication method. There are no apps to download or logins and subscriptions for end-users to deal with.”

The expanded ZING Engagement Suite is the next generation of P360’s previously announced ZING Communication Module. Strengthened with several enterprise-grade features, the ZING Engagement Suite is a robust unified communications as a service (UCaaS) platform that enables pharmaceutical sales teams to engage with healthcare professionals via multiple modalities without barriers. This is something physicians have been asking for.

The ZING Engagement Suite addresses all the pain points associated with traditional HCP engagement methods by enabling pharmaceutical sales and marketing teams to:

Exchange SMS messages with HCPs: Two-way text messaging between pharma reps and HCPs in support of logical and promotional messages, including digital media and attachments. HCPs receive messages on their mobile devices via SMS or WhatsApp. Sales reps are provided with compliance-approved templates and content.

Two-way text messaging between pharma reps and HCPs in support of logical and promotional messages, including digital media and attachments. HCPs receive messages on their mobile devices via SMS or WhatsApp. Sales reps are provided with compliance-approved templates and content. Engage in two-way voice calling: ZING enables 1:1 calling between reps and HCPs from the same platform as SMS messaging. Reps are equipped with personalized phone numbers with local area codes for each territory. No special apps are required; users talk on their standard mobile phones and can separate work calls from personal.

ZING enables 1:1 calling between reps and HCPs from the same platform as SMS messaging. Reps are equipped with personalized phone numbers with local area codes for each territory. No special apps are required; users talk on their standard mobile phones and can separate work calls from personal. Initiate instant video calling: No installations are required for the invitee or host and invitations can be sent by text message. Includes full video conferencing capabilities that are compatible with any device or browser. The user interface (UI) can be custom branded.

No installations are required for the invitee or host and invitations can be sent by text message. Includes full video conferencing capabilities that are compatible with any device or browser. The user interface (UI) can be custom branded. Embed video anywhere: Enables instant video calling from any digital channel. Call buttons can be embedded in presentations, IVAs, branded materials, websites and within CRM systems with no installation required.

Enables instant video calling from any digital channel. Call buttons can be embedded in presentations, IVAs, branded materials, websites and within CRM systems with no installation required. Deploy intelligent bots: Pharma reps can be powered with automated responses to inbound requests (e.g., co-pay card requests). And when needed, reps can seamlessly transition the conversation back to themselves. The bots can even be personalized for each territory, rep and brand.

Pharma reps can be powered with automated responses to inbound requests (e.g., co-pay card requests). And when needed, reps can seamlessly transition the conversation back to themselves. The bots can even be personalized for each territory, rep and brand. Capture signatures instantly: Standard forms can be uploaded to the platform and then sent via text message for electronic signature. The platform also makes it easy to integrate data and documents into systems of record.

Standard forms can be uploaded to the platform and then sent via text message for electronic signature. The platform also makes it easy to integrate data and documents into systems of record. Make communication easy with QR codes: Reps can provide HCPs with QR codes that enable instant text, call or video communication. They can be personalized for each brand, with codes programmed to connect directly to appropriate reps.

Reps can provide HCPs with QR codes that enable instant text, call or video communication. They can be personalized for each brand, with codes programmed to connect directly to appropriate reps. Co-Browse and share forms: Reps can work collaboratively with HCPs and staff, sharing forms and other important documents. Teams can collect, validate and process information instantly with no additional software required on the HCP’s end.

Reps can work collaboratively with HCPs and staff, sharing forms and other important documents. Teams can collect, validate and process information instantly with no additional software required on the HCP’s end. Easy scheduling: A smart scheduling engine helps with the booking of multiparty appointments. HCPs can accept or suggest available times instantly. Integrates with MS Office.

A smart scheduling engine helps with the booking of multiparty appointments. HCPs can accept or suggest available times instantly. Integrates with MS Office. AI-powered content moderation: AI-powered content moderator for outbound messages. Helps reps avoid social or business-related inappropriate language.

The ZING Engagement Suite enables personalized 1:1 communication using native text messaging on a HCPs iOS or Android device with pre-built integrations with major CRMs. This makes it easy for pharma IT teams in terms of data management and integrity for things like territory alignments, roster changes and other specific data integration needs. Compliance can track every communication, end-to-end. And managers can measure activity and results with ZING’s powerful dashboards.

About P360

Based in Piscataway Township, New Jersey, P360 is a leading technology developer for the life sciences industry. We specialize in technology that improves operational efficiency, enables end-to-end visibility, streamlines workflows and boosts physician engagement. Product offerings include the ZING Engagement Suite, BirdzAI, PatientJourney360, Data360 and Swittons. To learn more about P360, visit P360.com.

