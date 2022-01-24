Pacific Green Signs Purchase Agreement for 99.98 MW Battery Energy Storage System for Its First Battery Energy Park in the UK

DOVER, DE, May 25, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “PGTK”, (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces the signing of an agreement with Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Electric Gotion”) to supply the battery energy storage system (“BESS”) for its 99.98 MW battery energy park the Company is developing at Richborough Energy Park in Kent, England (the “Agreement”).

The Agreement, which is part of the strategic manufacturing framework agreement signed by the parties last year, is a key milestone in the Company’s development of its 1.1 GW BESS pipeline in the United Kingdom. Production and delivery of the BESS will begin later this year, with a unique just-in-time approach used to minimize the duration between production and energization of the batteries.

Scott Poulter, PGTK’s Chief Executive, commented: “We have worked very closely with Shanghai Electric Gotion to develop a battery system specifically optimized for the UK market and we are pleased to place the first order for our 1.1 GW UK pipeline. The Richborough Energy Park will be operational by mid-2023.”

Shanghai Electric Gotion, which was formed in 2017 in an unprecedented partnership between parent companies, Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. and Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd., integrates research & development, production and testing across 10 GWh of planned capacity, ensuring the company will remain one of the largest energy storage producers in the world.

Scott added: “Now that we have started production on the first 99.98 MW BESS project in our pipeline, we are scaling our resources and management internally to enable Pacific Green to execute the 1.1 GW. Based on the platform we are building, we are looking to be the UK’s leading battery park developer within the next 12 months.”

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is focused on addressing the world’s need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions. For more information, visit PGTK’s website: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

About Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Electric Gotion New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a joint-venture between Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. and Guoxuan High-tech Co., Ltd. With multiple production facilities and a long-established history in technology manufacturing and supply-chain management, Shanghai Electric Gotion is well positioned to provide lithium-ion BESS technology around the world.

