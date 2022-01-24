ParkourSC CEO Mahesh Veerina Appointed to Center for a New American Security (CNAS) Board of Advisors

Bipartisan National Security Think Tank Explores Supply Chain Resilience in the Drive to Secure American Long-term Economic Competitiveness

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CNAS—ParkourSC, a technology leader in real-time supply chain operations, today announced that CEO Mahesh Veerina has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), an independent, bipartisan national security think tank based in Washington, D.C. Established in 2007 by Dr. Kurt M. Campbell and Michèle A. Flournoy, CNAS is a non-profit organization focused on shaping and elevating the national security debate, developing “strong, pragmatic, and principled national security and defense policies” to “inform and prepare the national security leaders of today and tomorrow.”





Factors such as historic offshoring, rising geo-political tensions, regional conflicts, and the fallout from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic expose the vulnerability of the U.S. supply chain and its allies, and raise the supply chain into the national security debate. CNAS’ Technology and National Security Program, which looks at developments in technologies such as AI, digital infrastructure and automation and how these can impact national security, has focused on supply chain and mapped out a comprehensive path to rebalance America’s supply chain in a white paper available here.

“It’s a great honor to join such a prestigious body as CNAS as an advisor representing the supply chain industry, especially at a time when the conversation around supply chain resilience is elevated to a key strategic concern at a national and international level,” commented Mahesh Veerina, CEO at ParkourSC. “Our world of disruption is here to stay, and the current fragility of supply chain practices present tremendous opportunity to minimize risk at a national level. The good news is that we have the solutions to succeed. We can drive visibility and intelligence to support proactive solutions before geopolitical and economic risk occurs, thus ensuring faster recovery when they do. This approach prepares us to be stronger long-term.”

“Mahesh Veerina’s appointment to our Board of Advisors brings his wealth of experience and expert vision to our supply chain initiative at a time when a fundamental reframing of America’s supply chain dependencies is crucial to assuring American competitiveness in the longer term,” added Richard Fontaine, CEO of CNAS. “He is a very welcome addition to the CNAS family, and we look forward to his contribution as we build new frameworks for addressing supply chain challenges.”

About ParkourSC

ParkourSC delivers agility and transparency into supply chain operations to drive strategic innovation and resilience, enable timely decisions, boost customer satisfaction, and increase revenue. Our real-time supply chain operations platform is powered by next-generation technologies such as hyper-scale graph modeling, AI/ML, and massive real-time data ingestion from IoT and other contextual signals. Customers use ParkourSC to digitize their supply chain quickly and easily; gain continuous visibility into variance from plan at any point and any level in the supply chain; predict and mitigate risks and excursions; ensure quality, compliance and sustainability; and eliminate millions of dollars of waste. For more information, visit: ParkourSC.com

Contacts

ParkourSC Media Contact

Elena Philippou



10Fold Communications for ParkourSC



Email: [email protected]