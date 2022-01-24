PAYSIGN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Paysign, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Action–Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Paysign on March 19, 2020 with a Class Period from March 12, 2019 through March 31, 2020. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Paysign have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paysign’s internal control over financial reporting was not effective; (2) Paysign’s information technology general controls were not effective; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Paysign, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.



Brandon Walker, Esq.



Melissa Fortunato, Esq.



(212) 355-4648



[email protected]

www.bespc.com