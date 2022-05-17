Perimeter Medical Imaging AI to Present at ROTH Canada Showcase Day

TORONTO & DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (TSX-V:PINK)(OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) (“Perimeter” or the “Company”), a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address high unmet medical needs, announced it will participate in investor meetings and host a company presentation at the ROTH Canada Showcase Day to be held on May 17, 2022 in New York, NY.

Company Presentation/Webcast Details:

 
 

Date:

 

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

 

 

 

Time:

 

12:00 p.m. ET

 

 

 

Presenter:

 

Jeremy Sobotta, CEO

 

 

 

Webcast:

 

Register here

 
 

Details on company presentations and webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Perimeter’s website at https://ir.perimetermed.com/. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Canada and Dallas, Texas, Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSX-V:PINK) (OTC:PYNKF) (FSE:4PC) is a medical technology company driven to transform cancer surgery with ultra-high-resolution, real-time, advanced imaging tools to address areas of high unmet medical need. Available across the United States, our FDA-cleared Perimeter S-Series OCT imaging system provides real-time, cross-sectional visualization of excised tissues at the cellular level. The breakthrough-device-designated, investigational Perimeter B-Series OCT with ImgAssist AI represents our next-generation artificial intelligence technology that is currently under clinical development. The company’s ticker symbol “PINK” refers to the pink ribbons used during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Shushu Feng

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc.

Direct: 647-339-7465 (PINK)

Toll-free: 888-988-7465 (PINK)

[email protected]

