Philcoin, The World’s First Global Philanthropic Token, Announces Its Centralized Exchange Listing on MEXC Global

It also aims to raise USD 10 million to rehome 2,500 Ukrainian refugees

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 3, 2022) – The past few weeks have seen Philcoin achieve tremendous milestones. The world’s first and only philanthropic cryptocurrency saw its token value increase by 67% within 48 hours of its decentralized exchange listing in March. To add to its list of accolades, Philcoin announced its centralized exchange listing on MEXC Global on Thursday 22 April 2022 – a centralized exchange which recently achieved the title of ‘Best Crypto Exchange in Asia’ at the Crypto Expo held in Dubai this year.

MEXC is one of the world’s leading digital-asset trading platforms and offers users one-stop services regarding digital assets with top-notch security to fully ensure the safety of each user’s assets. Philcoin has also been listed on the world’s best price-tracking sites including CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, Binance and Crypto.com – each requiring a rigorous due diligence process proving Philcoin’s commitment to be renowned as a highly trusted and credentialed cryptocurrency.

Speaking on Philcoin’s achievements and future endeavors, Jerry Lopez, CEO and Founder said, “The success of Philcoin so far has surpassed all of my expectations and more. It’s proof that when you put humanity, purpose and impact at the core of your business; the world will respond with love and support. I am deeply humbled by what we have achieved so far, and I am excited to further our reach so that we can change the way giving happens. Through the adoption of Philcoin, we are able to bridge philanthropy and technology to ensure those who need financial aid can receive it instantly. The faster we, as a global movement, can facilitate instant donations and token utility; the faster we can help heal the world.”

Dunstan Teo, Founder and Investor of Philcoin added, “Having MEXC Global as our first centralized exchange listing is a proud moment for Philcoin and adds yet another level of confidence for our users. In the coming months, we will announce more listings, giving our community more choice when it comes to where they want to buy and hold Philcoin.”

Philcoin has also announced its first philanthropic initiative in support of the Ukraine war. Through its ever-growing community of 250 million members around the world, Philcoin aims to raise USD 10 million to rehome 2,500 Ukrainian refugees. It plans to work with some of the world’s best-known charities who can provide on-the-ground support in Ukraine and help disperse the funds to those in need.

Philcoin is a British Virgin Islands company with global operations spanning the USA, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Australia, Philippines, India, Spain, Colombia and Finland. It plans to further extend its reach into developing countries within the coming months.

About Philcoin:

Philcoin is an award-winning philanthropic movement in the blockchain whose purpose is to establish a global interactive ecosystem where the daily use of IOT “Internet of Things” (social media, television, means of communication) become a rail where people can earn while they use the products and services.

Given our history of humanitarian support and endeavors, Philcoin’s purpose is to GIVE BACK while people transact in BLOCKCHAIN.

Philcoin’s vision is to create the largest community of philanthropists around the world in a time and age where over 1.7B people are unbanked, over 55% of people in the USA alone cannot read a book at an 8th grade level, and where giving back has been ignored as a global initiative in the blockchain space. A space where billions of dollars have been directed to projects without a purpose.

Philcoin’s mission is to help people build a digital economy while chatting, watching television, playing video games, getting educated and shopping. As well as using our philanthropic partnerships which allows everyone an equal opportunity in generating digital wealth, Philcoin uses Smart contracts which demonstrate a high level of a transparency, and a user-friendly environment, whilst fulfilling the purpose of the 17 SDGs and every humanitarian support in our ecosystem.

