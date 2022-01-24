Plinqit Named a Founding Sponsor of San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, the Newest Member of the National Women’s Soccer League

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Plinqit, the only savings platform of its kind that pays users for learning about personal finances, is a founding sponsor of San Diego Wave FC, the newest member of the National Women’s Soccer League.





As a proud sponsor of the club, Plinqit is thrilled to support such a powerful group of athletes that will progress the sport of soccer and inspire future generations of athletes. Plinqit will be a kit sleeve sponsor for San Diego Wave FC’s inaugural season and the company’s logo will be featured on the club’s jersey sleeves.

Plinqit and San Diego Wave FC both share a commitment to making a positive impact for their communities and empowering individuals to reach their full potential, both on and off the field. Through the partnership, Plinqit and San Diego Wave FC will also partner together on financial education for the community.

“As a female founder and CEO, I’m especially proud of Plinqit’s partnership with San Diego Wave FC. It is an honor to support this organization and their world-class athletes,” said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of Plinqit. “We share a vision for giving all individuals the opportunity to perform at the highest level and reach their goals – whether it be a financial goal or a professional goal. On behalf of the Plinqit team, we look forward to a successful inaugural season for San Diego Wave FC.”

Plinqit’s mission is to promote financial health among consumers by giving them a free, simple way to save and plan for future financial needs while providing content that educates users on personal finance. Plinqit’s patented Build Skills™ feature allows users to not only interact with content that improves their financial literacy, but they are paid to do so. Today, consumers have saved more than $6 million in total and completed more than 1,600 hours in financial education courses with Plinqit.

“Being a force for good is a foundational belief of who we are and what we seek in our Founding Partners. Plinqit shares in our mission of being an innovative game-changer that places an emphasis on supporting individuals’ well-being and their long-term success. Through this partnership, we can continue making positive impacts both locally and globally, which is a key tenet of our Club,” said Jill Ellis, President of San Diego Wave Fútbol Club.

About Plinqit

Plinqit is a brandable, mobile-first platform that is elegant and highly powerful at the same time. Unlike any other savings platform on the market, its patented Build Skills™ pays users for engaging with content, creating higher user engagement for financial institutions. Created by Millennials for Millennials, Plinqit helps financial institutions connect with this important demographic in a meaningful, relevant way – bringing together digital customers, FI’s, and savings in one beautiful place. For more information, visit info.plinqit.com.

About San Diego Wave Fútbol Club

San Diego Wave Fútbol Club is the 12th and newest member of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). The club’s vision is to be a force for good through the game we love and is led by President Jill Ellis, former head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) and two-time World Cup champion. Together with Head Coach Casey Stoney, the club will bring the highest level of world-class, professional soccer to San Diego. USWNT standouts Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper were two of the first players signed to the club that consists of athletes representing six international soccer federations, including US, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, England and Australia. The team will begin play during its inaugural season at its temporary home, University of San Diego’s Torero Stadium. The new Snapdragon Stadium will serve as Wave FC’s permanent home upon completion of construction, scheduled for September 2022.

Learn more about the club and players at www.SanDiegoWaveFC.com.

