Plurilock Announces Release of DEFEND for Amazon WorkSpaces

WorkSpaces virtual environments now able to be protected by Plurilock’s cutting-edge behavioral biometrics technology

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2022) – Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries (“Plurilock” or the “Company”), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, has announced that Plurilock DEFENDTM, its zero trust identity solution, can now extend its continuous identity assurance capabilities to Amazon Workspaces virtual sessions.

Amazon WorkSpaces available through Amazon Web Servies (AWS) is a fully managed virtualization platform for Windows and Linux devices.1

With a growing number of workforces shifting to remote environments and projections that 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022, more organizations are implementing virtual infrastructure.2 While these environments provide cost savings and address challenges associated with bring your own device (BYOD) situations, they can leave organizations vulnerable to credential compromise and unauthorized access to critical assets.

Plurilock DEFENDTM offers identity assurance and compromise detection, alerting IT security personnel to potential threats in real time. The platform runs invisibly, providing continuous identity detection and endpoint visibility in the background, as users work. This capability enables DEFEND to augment existing multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions while enhancing security awareness and reducing friction.

This enhanced functionality supports Amazon WorkSpaces, providing continuous identity assurance using behavioral biometrics. The platform can terminate the virtual session if high-risk activity or potential credential compromise is detected, thereby eliminating the opportunity for an attacker to access sensitive information in the network or detonate a malicious payload.

“In an increasingly remote world, zero trust identity technology is critical for securing workforces, including those operating in virtual environments,” said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of PlurilockTM. “Working with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Plurilock leverages a robust suite of services that drive innovation and agility. This has allowed us to design and build a secure, fault tolerant, and highly available solution that delivers nonstop identify verification. This latest release demonstrates Plurilock’s success in executing on its stated strategy to acquire profitable cybersecurity companies with great customers and provide cutting-edge identity confirmation solutions that protect workforces.”

The release is available via Plurilock’s Early Access Program. All early access features will be available to select customers beginning June, with general availability in second half 2022.

To share insight on the security challenges presented by Amazon WorkSpaces environments, Mr. Paterson will be hosting a live webinar event titled, “4 Security Threats to Consider When Using Amazon WorkSpaces”, with AWS’s Ray Hession on May 26 at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Click the link below to register.

https://plurilock.com/event/4-security-threats-to-consider-when-using-amazon-workspaces

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today’s workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

Plurilock is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) which will facilitate our ability to continually innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients.

