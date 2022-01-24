PLx Pharma Inc. Showcases VAZALORE at The Annual Meeting of The Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions

VAZALORE Featured in Prominent Publication as Promising Alternative to Current Aspirin Options for Secondary Prevention of Cardiac Events

SPARTA, N. J., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”), is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as “VAZALORE®”), today announced that it is participating in the annual meeting of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions (SCAI) during May 19 – 22, 2022 in Atlanta, GA. Separately, the Company acknowledged the recent publication of an article in the journal Healio examining the potential of VAZALORE as an innovative approach to aspirin delivery that is designed to provide optimal absorption while helping to protect against local gastrointestinal (GI) injury.

Building Awareness of and Advocacy for VAZALORE® Among Important Group of Physicians Representing Invasive and Interventional Cardiology at SCAI Annual Meeting

Founded in 1978, SCAI is the primary professional association for invasive and interventional cardiologists, physicians who diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease and congenital and structural heart conditions through catheter-based procedures, such as angioplasty and stenting.1 Interventional cardiologists treat patients in acute hospital settings and initiate secondary prevention therapeutics, such as aspirin, which is foundational therapy for preventing another heart attack or clot-related stroke. Through the Company’s efforts to build awareness and advocacy for VAZALORE among healthcare professionals, including interventional cardiologists, it will prominently display VAZALORE during the SCAI annual meeting. The Company will also provide product samples and educational materials to the attending faculty, cardiologists, and fellows.

Article Published in Healio2Examines VAZALORE as A Novel Aspirin Option

In the article titled, “Some Needs Unmet in Secondary CVD Prevention Despite Aspirin Use; New Agent May Have A Role,” author C. Michael Gibson3, MS, MD, consulting physician at Boston Clinical Research Institute, discusses the attributes of aspirin that make it an effective antiplatelet agent but also pose significant risk of upper GI injury, as well as the limitations of low-dose enteric-coated aspirin. Arguing there is a need for innovation in aspirin treatment, Dr. Gibson provides a review of a number of studies showing VAZALORE has the potential to fill that unmet need by offering optimal absorption while its unique delivery system was designed to help protect the gastroduodenal lining. According to Dr. Gibson, “The new drug delivery system of PLx ASA is potent, prompt, predictable and protective and may offer a novel solution to this unmet need.” To read the article in full, click here: Healio – Cardiology.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

