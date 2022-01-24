Plyrotech Files Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended November 30, 2021

Plymouth, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2022) – Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (CSE: PRT) (OTCQB: PLRTF) (FSE: 4XA) (WKN# A2N8RH) (“Plymouth Rock”, “PRT”, “Plyrotech”, or the “Company”), a leader in developing unmanned technologies and detection apparatus, announces that further to the news releases dated April 1, 2022, April 14, 2022 and April 28, 2022, it has now filed on SEDAR, the Company’s annual financial statements and accompanying management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2021.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc.

We are on a mission to bring engineering-driven answers to the most critical problems that threaten our safety. We work with government, law enforcement and military to innovate solutions for national security, defense and space systems. The Company is developing the next generation of threat detection solutions and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).

PRT designs and manufactures purpose-built multirotor UAS, utilizing Artificial Intelligence, cutting-edge sensors, and the latest dual-camera modules as standard, offering thermal capabilities alongside high-definition real-time air-to-ground streaming, with the ability to mount multiple, various sensors, modules, and payloads.

Our advanced threat detection methods fuse artificial intelligence with augmented reality interfaces to eliminate human operating error. Plymouth Rock products, both airborne and land-based, will scan for threat items at greater ‘stand-off’ distances than current existing technologies. Our unique radar imaging and signal processing technology creates new opportunities for remotely operated, non-intrusive screening of crowds in real time.

Plymouth Rock’s core technologies include: (1) UAS platforms engineered to conform to NDAA FY2020 Section 848 (“PRT UAS”); (2) A compact microwave radar system for scanning shoe’s (“Shoe Scanner”); (3) A compact modular radar utilized for a variety of applications, from aircraft to weapon detection (“CODA”).

www.plyrotech.com

