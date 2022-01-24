Point2 Technology’s New Raon Cloud Optimized CDR/Retimer Slashes Power for 400/800G Interconnects

Raon retimer provides industry’s most advanced, lowest power CDR solution for QSFP56 and QSFP-DD active electrical cables, active optical cables and passive direct attach copper cables

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#400G—Point2 Technology, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions for cloud and 5G infrastructure, today announced a fully integrated, 4-channel uni-directional clock and data recovery (CDR) and retimer system-on-chip (SoC) device purpose-built and optimized for hyperscale data center connectivity. The new Raon™ SoC provides the industry’s most advanced, ultra-low power profile CDR/retimer solution designed to fit QSFP56 and QSFP-DD pluggable modules over a variety of media including optics, passive copper cables and backplanes. Raon is field proven in multiple hyperscale cloud data centers around the world.

Today’s network requirements are growing rapidly due to compelling economics driving interconnect speeds beyond 400G and even 800G. Today’s hyperscale cloud data centers require high-performance, low-power and cost-efficient interconnect solutions that significantly increase reach and capacity while reducing the bulky size of copper cables.

“Point2 understands the multi-terabit bandwidth requirements of today’s hyperscale data center operators and has delivered a highly integrated, high-performance four-channel uni-directional CDR/re-timer solution along with complete reference design, software and paddle card PCB enables our cable manufacturing partners meet those needs quickly and cost effectively,” said Sean Park, CEO of Point2 Technology. “The new Raon SoC meets the bandwidth requirements cloud-based infrastructure and delivers innovative technology the market needs in a cost-effective and ultra-low-power approach that’s optimized to help drive massive data center growth in the coming years.”

The cloud optimized Raon SoC solution includes a complete reference design for 400 Gbps active electrical cables (AEC), active optical cables (AOC) and passive direct attach copper (DAC) cables. Each lane supports 28G NRZ or 56G PAM-4 transmission and up to 25 dB channel loss compensation. Raon is a fully integrated, single-chip, 4-channel uni-directional CDR/retimer optimized for Ethernet applications compliant with OIF CEI-56G-VSR and CEI-56G-MR specifications. Manufactured in low-power CMOS technology, Raon provides the industry’s most power-efficient CDR/retimer solution for high-speed cabling applications. The device supports built-in programmable and autonomous adaptive equalization in the receiver to compensate for transmission line losses and inter-symbol interference. The built-in self test and eye diagram monitor reduce cost of manufacturing and accelerate ramp to volume.

Raon 400G/800G CDR/Retimer Key Features

Fully integrated, single-chip, 4-channel uni-directional CDR/retimer

25G NRZ and 56G PAM-4 per lane

Up to 25 dB channel loss compensation

Built in self test and Eye diagram monitor

Designed for 25G/50G/100G/200G and next-generation 400G /800G small-form-factor modules (SFP/CFP2/CFP4/QSFP)

Supports 25G-to-28G NRZ mode and 50G-to-56G in PAM4 mode to cover various standards (802.3bs, 802.3cd, OTU4, OTU5)

Power efficiency of 4.5 mW/Gbps at typical case

Serializer (TX) has FIR with programmable level and pre-emphasis

De-serializer (RX) with CTLE, FFE and DFE with programmable coefficients

Adaptive TX and RX co-equalization to cover up to 25 dB lossy channel

Programmable TX output swing up to 1.2V_PPD

Built-in self-test, eye open monitor (EOM)

PRBS pattern generator/checker, polarity (P/N) inversion

Embedded CPU with customized firmware

Independent LOS/LOL per lane

Standard I2C interface

Operating IC temperature: -40 °C to +105 °C

FCCSP-121 package, 5 mm x 5 mm, 0.4 mm pitch

Availability

The Raon 4-channel uni-directional CDR/retimer solution is available today with a complete reference design for 400 Gbps active electrical cables (AEC), active optical cables (AOC) and passive direct attach copper (DAC) cables.

About Point2 Technology

Point2 Technology, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., designs and manufactures low-power, high-speed, point-to-point interconnect and range enhancement solutions designed to meet the bandwidth requirements of cloud-based data centers at 5G infrastructure. For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.point2tech.com.

