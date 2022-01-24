Poloniex Partners with APENFT to Integrate Platforms and Merge Metaverse Strategy

Panama City, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2022) – Poloniex, a global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced a partnership with APENFT, a leading non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. APENFT will be live on the Poloniex website and mobile app on Wednesday, May 25, followed by an NFT giveaway shortly after.

The alliance allows users to access and trade NFTs on Poloniex through the newly integrated one-stop NFT marketplace. According to their trading volume, users can get exclusive rights on Poloniex by obtaining Genesis NFTs and TRON ecosystem NFTs such as BAYCTron, MAYCTron, and TronMeebits.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with APENFT to directly contribute to the building of the NFT space and Metaverse,” said Shaun Scovil, General Manager of Poloniex. “This partnership leverages our shared potential to increase the reach of NFTs and further develop the industry. NFTs, in particular, are exciting because they have such a wide range of potential applications.” Shaun added that he believes NFTs will play a crucial role in the evolution of the metaverse.

APENFT aims to transform world-class artwork from being elite-exclusive items to something that is accessible to everyone. APENFT is backed by the TRON network’s underlying technology to provide secure, reliable, efficient, and decentralized services. The marketplace features zero initial transaction fees and minimal gas fees to encourage NFT artists and developers to use the platform.

“We are very excited to reach the partnership with Poloniex. It is a great opportunity for both APENFT and Poloniex to build a metaverse in the crypto market,” said Sydney Xiong, Director of APENFT. “Committed to spearheading the metaverse era, APENFT will continuously support promising creators with meta and real exhibitions and invest and incubate marvelous NFT and GameFi projects worldwide. With the extensive experience of Poloniex, together we will expand the global crypto market and explore even more potential for the world of metaverse.”

Poloniex has been in operation for almost a decade and strives to provide its users with an exceptional experience. It is committed to enabling people all over the world to fully participate in the global economy and enjoy convenient financial services. By integrating the APENFT marketplace with minimal gas fees, Poloniex is pushing the mass adoption of NFTs and building a more effective metaverse.

To commemorate the collaboration, Poloniex held an NFT trading volume-based giveaway. APENFT and Poloniex also hosted a promotion event for 1,000 H.E. Justin Sun’s unique limited edition NFT covers designed by Valuart x Vanity Fair, available for purchase at 999 TRX each.

About Poloniex

Poloniex was founded in January 2014 as a global cryptocurrency trading platform. With its world-class service and security, it received funding in 2019 from renowned investors, including H.E. Justin Sun, Founder of TRON.

Poloniex supports spot and margin trading as well as leveraged tokens. Its services are available to users in nearly 100 countries and regions with various languages available, including English, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

About APENFT

Officially registered in Singapore on March 29, 2021, APENFT is backed by the underlying technology of the TRON blockchain, with additional support from the world’s largest distributed storage system BitTorrent File System (BTFS). At the core of our mission, APENFT aims to facilitate the creator economy while catalyzing both financial and cultural inclusion in the metaverse. Our vision is to integrate both the virtual and the real worlds seamlessly. APENFT Foundation is the world’s first NFT art foundation that realizes crossover purchases. We aim to bridge conversations between stakeholders in the traditional art world and the digital art community emerging around NFTs, promote inclusiveness and diversity, broaden our multimedia audience, and increase all members’ engagement. In the future, our collection will be made available to the entire community through a series of curated online exhibitions in the metaverse.

