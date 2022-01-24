POTTERY BARN DORM LAUNCHES SHIP-TO-STORE FEATURE FOR ORDER PICKUP AT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. BRAND STORES NATIONWIDE

Ship-to-Store service allows customers to order online and pick up near their campus from 552 retail store locations

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pottery Barn Dorm, the offering of dorm furnishings and essentials from Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announces a new Ship-to-Store feature for a seamless college shopping experience, just in time for the new school year. The Ship-to-Store feature gives customers the ability to easily shop dorm and college essentials online from Pottery Barn Dorm and ship items to any of the 552 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. brand retail locations nationwide, including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, Williams Sonoma, and West Elm, for convenient pickup near campus.

Customers can fill their online shopping carts with select dorm-approved essentials, choose their nearest store at checkout, and the order will be available to pick up at their selected store for up to 60 days. No appointment is necessary, and customers can simply arrive at their selected store with the order number and a valid ID to pick up the order.

Products eligible for Ship-to-Store include dorm Twin XL bedding, no nails decor, quick-dry towels, shower caddies, and storage.

“We want to make it easy to outfit a dorm or college apartment whether you are moving across the country or across town. Our new Ship-to-Store service gives our customers an easy, convenient way to pick up their order when and where they need it,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, Pottery Barn Teen. “With the launch of our Ship-to-Store capability, we are proud to enhance our customer’s dorm shopping experience from start to finish.”

Pottery Barn Dorm’s Ship-to-Store feature builds on the brand’s expansive dorm offering, including:

The Dorm Essentials Checklist : Pottery Barn Dorm takes the guesswork out of college shopping by providing the ultimate checklist of dorm-approved favorites. To see the checklist, visit https://www.pbteen.com/pages/pbdorm/college-checklist.html.

: Pottery Barn Dorm takes the guesswork out of college shopping by providing the ultimate checklist of dorm-approved favorites. To see the checklist, visit https://www.pbteen.com/pages/pbdorm/college-checklist.html. Free Design Services : Schedule a complimentary appointment with a style expert (virtually or in-store) to help bring your ultimate dorm design to life. From space-maximizing solutions to personalizing your walls with no nails décor, Pottery Barn Dorm’s team of experts will help make a dorm feel like home.

: Schedule a complimentary appointment with a style expert (virtually or in-store) to help bring your ultimate dorm design to life. From space-maximizing solutions to personalizing your walls with no nails décor, Pottery Barn Dorm’s team of experts will help make a dorm feel like home. Healthy Home Away from Home: Shop dorm essentials that are better for people and the planet. Pottery Barn Dorm’s collection includes organic cotton, recycled materials, and GREENGUARD gold certified furniture.

To learn more about Ship-to-Store, visit www.pbteen.com/pages/ship-to-store/. For more information on Pottery Barn Dorm, visit https://www.pbteen.com/pages/pbdorm. Join the conversation on social media with @potterybarnteen and @potterybarndorm.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

