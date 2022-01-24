PowerSchool Awarded Gold Stevie® Awards for the Best Administrative Solution and Best Education Platform for PK-20 Categories

Awarded gold and silver Stevie® Awards for creating education technology solutions geared toward creating optimal learning environments

FOLSOM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today it has won three Stevie® Awards in the 20th annual American Business Awards®. This includes two Gold Stevie® Awards for the Best Administrative Solution and Best Education Platform for PK-20 categories and one Silver Stevie® Award in the Best PK-12 Personalized Learning Solution category.

PowerSchool’s Gold Stevie® Award recognitions resulted from the company’s ongoing efforts delivering leading valuable administrative and educational solutions to schools around the world. Awarded in the Best Administrative Solution category, PowerSchool Student Information System provides a flexible, innovative, and easy-to-use platform for school or district operations. Similarly, PowerSchool was recognized within the program’s Best Education Platform for PK-20 category as a result of its ongoing mission to provide schools with a comprehensive suite of unified technology to help educators and students realize their full potential.

Along with its Gold Stevie® Award designations, PowerSchool Unified Classroom® was recognized with a Silver Stevie® Award in the Best PK-12 Personalized Learning Solution category. PowerSchool’s latest Stevie® Award recognition adds to the other Stevie® Awards that were announced last month:

Innovation in Customer Service – Computer Industries categories. (Gold Stevie Award)

Best Customer Engagement Initiative (Silver Stevie Award)

Best Use of Technology in Customer Service – Computer Industries (Silver Stevie Award)

Customer Service Training Team of the Year – External – Technology Industries (Bronze Stevie Award)

Customer Service Training or Coaching Program of the Year – Technology Industries (Bronze Stevie Award)

“PowerSchool is dedicated to providing schools with leading education technology solutions to support administrators, educators, and students reach their full potential, and our recognition by the Stevie Awards is another example of how we are doing this each and every day,” said Marcy Daniel, Chief Product Officer of PowerSchool. “Creating unified innovative solutions is core to our mission, and we are proud to have our work be recognized by leading institutions such as the Stevie Awards program.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie® winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 14,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

© PowerSchool. PowerSchool and other PowerSchool marks are trademarks of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

