Preclinical Proof-of-Concept Data Supporting Future Clinical Development of Two New Cell Therapies Being Presented by Adaptimmune at ASGCT

– New next-gen SPEAR T-cells (ADP-A2M4N7X19) designed to enhance depth and durability of clinical response demonstrated enhanced proliferation, survival, and recruitment of immune cells in vitro –

– Engineered TILs (ADP-TILIL7) intended to improve clinical responses, produced levels of IL-7 shown to improve growth and survival in vitro –

– The Company is planning to initiate a Phase 1 trial with ADP-A2M4N7X19 in multiple solid tumors and a single-center, Phase 1 trial with ADP-TILIL7 for people with metastatic melanoma –

PHILADELPHIA. and OXFORD, United Kingdom, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, is presenting preclinical proof-of-concept data from its second next-generation SPEAR T-cell (ADP-A2M4N7X19) targeting MAGE-A4, and novel tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) expressing IL-7 (ADP-TILIL7) at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) annual meeting. The Company is presenting the two posters today at 5:30 p.m. EDT during the Cell Therapies I and Targeted Gene and Cell Therapy I sessions.

“We have seen impressive clinical results with our first-generation product, afami-cel, in sarcoma, and we set a goal to increase potency to achieve responses in additional indications,” said Elliot Norry, Adaptimmune’s Chief Medical Officer. “To that end, we delivered our first next-gen product into the clinic incorporating CD8 and have shown responses across a broad range of solid tumor types in our SURPASS program. We have now presented preclinical data at ASGCT from our second next-gen therapy designed to improve durability and persistence of SPEAR T-cells that supports clinical investigation.”

New next-generation SPEAR T-cells show potential for enhanced clinical activity with improved proliferation, survival, and infiltration of immune cells into tumors in preclinical studies

The Company aimed to enhance durability and persistence by engineering a new next-gen SPEAR T-cell targeting MAGE-A4 to secrete IL-7 and CCL19 (ADP-A2M4N7X19) using “Proliferation-Inducing and Migration- Enhancing” (PRIME) 1 technology

technology IL-7 stimulates T-cell proliferation and survival, and CCL19 induces infiltration of immune cells

Naturally occurring T-cells do not express IL-7 or CCL19

Next-generation ADP-A2M4N7X19 SPEAR T-cells were shown to produce IL-7 and CCL19 only in the presence of the MAGE-A4 cancer target

IL-7 production by ADP-A2M4N7X19 SPEAR T-cells enhanced T-cell survival, and CCL19 production induced infiltration of immune cells

Based on these data, Adaptimmune will initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial with ADP-A2M4N7X19 in multiple solid tumor indications

TILs engineered to produce IL-7 may result in a more effective therapy for people with metastatic melanoma with preclinical data demonstrating enhanced TIL survival

TIL therapy has shown some of the most favorable responses in refractory metastatic melanoma 2

Adaptimmune applied their lentiviral technology to TILs engineering them to express IL-7 (ADP-TILIL7) with the aim to improve clinical responses

Data indicate that these engineered TILs produce biologically relevant amounts of IL-7; a factor that the TILs cannot produce on their own

IL-7 is known to support T-cell proliferation and survival, which may increase clinical activity and durability of T-cells

Based on these data, a single-center, Phase 1 clinical trial will be initiated at CCIT in Denmark with ADP-TILIL7 to treat patients with metastatic melanoma

The Company will also present a poster entitled “A Novel Flow Cytometry Method for Rapid Assessment of Lentiviral Detection” on May 19th.

About Adaptimmune

Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

_______________

1 PRIME technology used in collaboration with Noile-Immune Biotech

2 Hulen TM, et al. Immuno. 2021;1(3):194; Muul LM, et al. J Immunol. 1987;138(3):989