ProQR to Present its Axiomer® RNA Editing Technology at the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics Conference (TIDES USA) 2022

LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (the “Company”), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies, today announced a presentation at the Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics conference, or TIDES USA, that is being held May 9-12, 2022 in Boston, MA, U.S.

ProQR presentation

Presentation title: Development of RNA Base Editing Technologies for Precision Medicines

Presenter: Gerard Platenburg, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at ProQR

Presentation type: Oral presentation

Session: Oligonucleotide Discovery, Preclinical and Clinical

Date: May 11, 2022 at 11:15am EDT

About Axiomer® Technology

ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA base editing technology called Axiomer®, which could potentially yield a new class of medicines for genetic diseases. Axiomer® “Editing Oligonucleotides”, or EONs, mediate single nucleotide changes to RNA in a highly specific and targeted way using molecular machinery that is present in human cells. The Axiomer® EONs are designed to recruit an endogenously expressed RNA editing system called ADAR (Adenosine Deaminase Acting on RNA), which can direct the change of an Adenosine (A) to an Inosine (I) in the RNA – an Inosine is translated as a Guanosine (G).

About ProQR

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies. ProQR is pioneering a next-generation RNA technology called Axiomer®, which uses a cell’s own editing machinery called ADAR (adenosine deaminase acting on RNA) to make specific single nucleotide edits in RNA to reverse a mutation or modulate protein expression and could potentially yield a new class of medicines for genetic diseases. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.

Learn more about ProQR at www.proqr.com .

