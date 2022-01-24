Psyence Taps Another Pharma Exec to Drive its Clinical Program

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Psyence Group Inc. (CSE: PSYG | OTCQB: PSYGF) (“Psyence” or the “Company”), a life science biotechnology company pioneering the use of natural psychedelics in mental health and well-being, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Clive Ward-Able as the Medical Director of Psyence Group, effective immediately. Dr. Ward-Able joins the existing medical team in Toronto and also assumes the roles of Head of Research & Development (R&D) and Early Commercialization.

Dr. Ward-Able has degrees in both Pharmacy and Medicine and has over thirty years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry, within R&D, medical affairs, marketing and sales. The majority of his experience is in the medical aspects of the commercialization of a pharmaceutical product. He has been involved with the launch of over 16 products in multiple therapeutic areas. He also has direct involvement with the design and conduct of clinical trials. Dr Ward-Able will oversee the execution of Psyence’s first clinical trial to the highest standards.

Psyence is designing market-leading clinical trials using natural psilocybin in the field of palliative care, which will initially be conducted in the United Kingdom. The clinical trial programme is focused on assessing the safety and efficacy of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of adjustment disorder due to an incurable cancer diagnosis versus psychotherapy alone.

“Psyence is entering a critical and exciting phase of its evolution. It has identified its first clinical trial programme, which needs to be executed expeditiously to the highest quality. I am hoping to bring the necessary rigour to the clinical programme as well as Psyence’s research pipeline and ultimately to the commercialisation of the product,” says Dr. Clive Ward-Able, Medical Director, Head of R&D and Early Commercialization. – Psyence. “I am excited about this role because of the potential opportunity to develop a paradigm shifting treatment for patients with an adjustment disorder related to a terminal diagnosis.”

Commenting his appointment Dr. Neil Maresky, Chief Executive Officer, Psyence Group says; “We are fortunate to attract Clive as Medical Director. We are building a world class team to enhance Psyence’s R&D and commercialization capability and I believe that Clive, with his deep expertise in drug development and commercialization, is the ideal candidate for this important role. Clive joins our world-class medical team and will play an important role in our palliative care clinical trial.”

ABOUT PSYENCE GROUP: www.psyence.com

Psyence is a life science biotechnology company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: PSYG) and quoted on the OTCQB (OTCQB: PSYGF), with a focus on natural psychedelics. Psyence works with natural psilocybin products for the healing of psychological trauma and its mental health consequences in the context of palliative care. Our name “Psyence” combines the words psychedelic and science to affirm our commitment to producing psychedelic medicines developed through evidence-based research.

Informed by nature and guided by science, we built and operate one of the world’s first federally licensed commercial psilocybin mushroom cultivation and production facilities in Southern Africa. Our team brings international experience in both business and science and includes experts in mycology, neurology, palliative care, and drug development. We work to develop advanced natural psilocybin products for clinical research and development.

Our key divisions, Psyence Production, Psyence Therapeutics and Psyence Function, anchor an international collaboration, with operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Jamaica, Southern Africa, and a presence in the United States and Australia.

