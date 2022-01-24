Press release

Purchase of UCB shares

24 May 2022

Financière de Tubize has, since the publication of its 2021 Annual Report on February 25, 2022, purchased 1.053.840 UCB shares for a total amount of € 94,5 millions, at an average price of € 89,64 per share. The stake of Financière de Tubize in UCB has consequently increased from 35,16% to 35,70%.

These acquisitions are fully consistent with Financière de Tubize mission which is to create long-term value for all its stakeholders, by supporting, as a stable reference shareholder, the maximization of UCB’s potential and the sustainable growth of its industrial project.