Quality Designer and IT Training at the 59th Design Automation Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#59thDAC—The Design Automation Conference (DAC), the premier event devoted to the design and design automation of electronic chips to systems, has enhanced its educational training program for 2022. The popular Thursday is Training Day program provided by Doulos, allows DAC attendees to attend quality design training sessions on trending and sought-after subjects. Complimenting the Thursday is Training Day program, is a new session, Machine Learning Bootcamp for Data Scientists, from Catalit and three training sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday for IT professionals provided by Microsoft Azure, Google and NetApp in the Design-On-Cloud Theater, sponsored by Synopsys.

The 59th DAC will be held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, from July 10–14, 2022. DAC will co-locate with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at Moscone North and South halls.

Thursday is Training Day offers DAC attendees the opportunity to learn a variety of popular programming subjects from leading training provider Doulos. Attendees may choose sessions from two parallel tracks. Many attendees will want to attend both the morning and afternoon sessions from the same track, but it is also possible to mix-and-match sessions from two different tracks or to attend just a single half-day session.

Thursday is Training Day sessions provided by Doulos:

In addition to the traditional Thursday is Training Day, Doulos will host a lunch and learn tutorial on Python for Scientific Computing and Deep Learning on Wednesday, July 13, at DAC between 12:15-1:15 p.m. In this lunch and learn session, you will learn enough to start using Python as a scripting language and you will become sufficiently familiar with Python to start making sense of the emerging libraries and frameworks used for deep learning. This tutorial will teach you some of the amazing things you can do with Python right out-of-the-box! Pre-registrants also receive a $50.00 discount coupon to attend one Doulos main sessions on Thursday is Training Day. Lunch and learn registration.

Machine Learning Bootcamp for Data Scientists provided by Catalit

This hands-on machine learning bootcamp is a half-day session where students learn to train machine learning models to solve both regression and classification problems. At the end of attending both modules the students will have learnt how to prepare the data and feed it to a machine learning model and learn the most useful concept in machine learning: rapid iteration. Detailed information can be found at: Machine Learning Bootcamp

Module 1: Introduction to machine learning in Python. At the end of this module the students will have learnt how to prepare the data and feed it to a machine learning model, as well as how to evaluate the model accuracy.

Module 2: Improving machine learning models. At the end of this module the students will have learnt a method to successfully apply machine learning to problems in their work.

Design On Cloud Theater – Cloud Based Design Training

These complimentary three-hour training sessions provided by Microsoft Azure, Google and Netapps provide IT professionals with skills necessary to support design on cloud. Session will be held at the Design on Cloud Theater in the DAC exhibit hall. Attendees can gain access to all three training sessions with the free I LOVE DAC pass, an Engineering badge or Full Conference badge.

Session details, including summaries, presenter information and room numbers, can be found at: https://www.dac.com/Conference/Hands-On-Training. DAC advanced registration and training session registration is now open.

