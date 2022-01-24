QuantuMDx launches New PCR Respiratory Panel

New multiplex panel can detect SARS-CoV-2, Flu A , Flu B & RSV at the Point of Need

Accurate PCR results delivered in 35 minutes

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 26 May 2022. QuantuMDx Group Limited (‘QuantuMDx’ or the ‘Company’), a UK-based developer of transformational point-of-care diagnostics, today announces the launch of its new respiratory panel test; Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay.

The Q-POC™ respiratory panel test builds on the Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2 test launched in 2021, substantially expanding the Q-POC™ platform and its multiplex capabilities and providing customers with rapid, point of care testing in a range of healthcare settings.

The Q-POC™ SARS-CoV-2, Flu A/B & RSV Assay has been designed with the most up to date information on sequences of SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B & RSV, to ensure coverage of all known sequences present in publicly available databases.

The PCR Respiratory Panel will provide a differential diagnosis and enable rapid triage and effective treatment strategies, particularly in at-risk groups of patients, in 35 minutes at the Point of Need. Flu, RSV and SARS-CoV-2 therapies are specific to the disease-causing virus and therefore identification of each individual pathogen is required. Moreover, early identification of co-infection is particularly important in at risk groups or can help to shorten treatment and hospital stays which also leads to lower overall costs.

This assay is the latest expansion of QuantuMDx’s Q-POC™ platform test menu, further demonstrating its multiplexing capability. Future evolution of the Q-POC™ platform will include a microarray to further expand its multiplexing capabilities for large syndromic panels and antimicrobial resistance mutation panels, making Q-POC™ a powerful tool for patient management, infection control.

Jonathan O’Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, QuantuMDx, said: “The recent COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for rapid high quality PCR panels to accurately diagnose infectious diseases and so I am pleased to announce the launch of this new QuantuMDx PCR respiratory panel today.

“The panel, which can detect SARS-CoV-2, Flu A, Flu B and RSV at the point of need, is capable of returning accurate test results in 35 minutes. The system offers a simple one sample, one test process, run on the portable Q-POC™ platform, which can be operated by any healthcare professional after basic training, differentiating it from many competitor models on the market.

“With the coming winter likely to bring parallel pressure from these viruses, on-demand rapid accurate PCR testing offered by this new assay on the Q-POC™ platform has the potential to provide clinicians with an optimum solution for respiratory infection control.

“At QuantuMDx, we are committed to making transformative, quality rapid diagnosis accessible to everyone, so that diseases can be detected and treated earlier. The launch of this new assay is an exemplar of our strategy to create multiplex, rapid syndromic panel tests, at the point of need and is credit to the incredible team at QuantuMDx. I look forward to continuing to work with them as we continue to add to our menu of tests for Q-POC™ and deliver some truly disruptive multiplex tests for the point of need in minutes.”

About QuantuMDx

QuantuMDx is a progressive MedTech company passionate about empowering the world to control disease and reduce suffering. QuantuMDx solves real-world diagnostic problems by creating multiplex molecular solutions for the Point of Need.

QuantuMDx has global operations and strategic partnerships – keeping it at the forefront of molecular diagnostics.

Q-POC™ is a rapid, simple to use, portable, sample to answer multiplex PCR device. It has been designed for use in a range of real-world healthcare settings,

Q-POC™ and its first test, a SARS-CoV-2 multiplex detection assay, are CE-IVD marked under the In Vitro Diagnostics Directive (98/79/EC), enabling use within Europe. On 26th May Q-POC™ will be CE marked under the IVDR and the assays will be CE marked under the IVDD.

QuantuMDx plans to launch a range of syndromic multiplex testing assays over the coming months and years.

