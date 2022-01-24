Qumulo Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System 2022 Vendor Assessment

Report recognizes Qumulo for flexibility of deployment, simplicity, real-time analytics and efficiency at petabyte scale

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today announced it has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Distributed Scale-Out File System 2022 Vendor Assessment. The assessment recognized Qumulo® for its capabilities that make it easy to manage unstructured data at scale including flexibility of deployment, simplicity and efficiency of management at petabyte scale, and real-time analytics capabilities.

“Qumulo’s positioning as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape validates our strategy of meeting the customer where they’re at today, but also where they will be far into the future,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “Qumulo offers a powerful value proposition built on delivering the power of choice, freedom, and flexibility. We allow customers to run their applications in whatever environment they choose. As unstructured data explodes, and the demand for technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning increase, workloads are becoming more complex. Qumulo’s software leads the industry in eliminating complexity from storage infrastructure, so that customers can focus on the value of their data, accelerating their outcomes and innovations.”

The IDC MarketScape highlights several of Qumulo’s key strengths including:

Flexibility: “Differentiators that define Qumulo include flexibility of deployment (because of its software-defined design), simplicity and efficiency of management at petabyte scale (because of features specifically designed to address well-known scale-out file system issues with first-generation distributed scale-out file system platforms), and real-time analytics (that provide comprehensive visibility into file system metrics that enable more effective management of large-scale environments).”

Simplicity: "Architecturally, the system's scalability in terms of file sizes and file system sizes is impressive. Although the company has not validated it for use in production, it claims that its architecture supports single file sizes up to 9EB and unlimited file system sizes."

Visibility: Qumulo provides comprehensive data visibility "with real-time analytics," which allows customers to have visibility to more effectively manage large-scale environments.

Qumulo provides comprehensive data visibility “with real-time analytics,” which allows customers to have visibility to more effectively manage large-scale environments. Scalability: Qumulo’s architecture supports single file sizes up to 9 exabytes and unlimited file system sizes. Additionally, Qumulo has certified a 40PB cluster size – all in a single namespace.

The demand for more effective unstructured data management continues to accelerate Qumulo’s growth. In its fiscal year 2022 (“FY22”), Qumulo saw record-breaking momentum. The company grew its customer base by more than 40% and added over 200 new customers across verticals, reaching nearly 1,000 enterprises across sectors including biotechnology, healthcare, higher education, professional services, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more.

The IDC MarketScape evaluates the quantitative and qualitative characteristics that position vendors for success in the distributed scale-out file system market. Download a complimentary excerpt of the report and learn more about Qumulo’s position as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Assessment.

To learn more about how Qumulo is helping enterprises manage massive amounts of data across the world, contact us today.

About Qumulo, Inc.

Qumulo is the breakthrough leader in simplifying data management in its native file form at a massive scale across hybrid-cloud environments. Its high-performance file data platform is designed to store, manage and create workflows and applications with data in its native file form at massive scale on prem and in the public cloud. Qumulo is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, major film and animation studios, and some of the largest research facilities in the world to easily manage the full data lifecycle from ingestion, transformation, publishing and archiving with cost-effective capacity, dynamic scalability, automatic encryption, real-time visibility and an advanced API that enables customers to easily integrate Qumulo into their ecosystem and workflows. www.qumulo.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

