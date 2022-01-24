Qumulo Named TOP 5 Rising Storage Vendor for Life Sciences by Leading Technology Research Firm DCIG

Qumulo enables extreme scalability and performance for life sciences organizations managing data-intensive innovations

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qumulo, the leader in data storage and management at scale, today announced that DCIG named Qumulo a “Top 5” storage vendor in its 2022-2023 DCIG TOP 5 Rising Vendors in Storage for Life Sciences Solutions report.

Life sciences organizations manage huge volumes of data to research and develop life-saving solutions, using powerful processes like genomics sequencing, molecular simulations and protein folding. According to DCIG, traditional approaches to data storage are no match for the ever-increasing data and compute demands – and even cutting-edge storage vendors can be pushed to the limit. Qumulo stood out as a storage vendor that can keep up with the rapid pace of scientific discovery.

“There’s a lot at stake for the life sciences organizations handling the world’s most critical data workloads,” said Bill Richter, CEO of Qumulo. “From vaccine development to diagnostics, today’s life-saving innovations rely on some of the most data-intensive applications in existence. Our customers’ biggest breakthroughs should not be limited by their data capabilities, and Qumulo is built to give our customers the scalability and simplicity they need no matter how much their data grows. We’re honored that DCIG continues to recognize Qumulo’s ability to support such demanding data needs.”

DCIG analyzed storage vendors bringing disruptive technologies to the market and selected the Top 5 based on their approach to solutions like data protection, technical support, deployment capabilities and more. The features that earned Qumulo its spot among the Top 5 include:

Simple global hybrid cloud. Qumulo delivers a single namespace with multiprotocol access (SMB, NFS, S3, FTP, REST) across all assigned storage. No application migration or transformation is required to access files in any environment, including in the cloud, easing both storage consolidation and data collaboration tasks.

Qumulo delivers a single namespace with multiprotocol access (SMB, NFS, S3, FTP, REST) across all assigned storage. No application migration or transformation is required to access files in any environment, including in the cloud, easing both storage consolidation and data collaboration tasks. Consistent workflow integration. Rich APIs from Qumulo enable the tight workflow integration of storage with complex data pipelines and critical application workflows found in key use cases like genomics, molecular simulations, image processing and PACS.

Rich APIs from Qumulo enable the tight workflow integration of storage with complex data pipelines and critical application workflows found in key use cases like genomics, molecular simulations, image processing and PACS. Real-time analytics. Qumulo provides instant data and usage visibility across billions of files. The resulting intelligence enables the “full utilization” of storage resources and powers the Qumulo platform’s automatic predictive file-level pre-fetch and caching for high performance.

“When we were conducting our research into the top storage solutions, Qumulo stood out for its ability to handle both the volume of data and the computing demands that cutting-edge life sciences organizations face,” said Mike Matchett, DCIG Consulting Analyst. “Today’s life sciences workloads push traditional storage approaches to the edge in terms of capacity, scale and budget. But we discovered that Qumulo’s cloud-native platform can power petabytes of modern research with ease.”

Today’s announcement follows the news of Qumulo’s placement as a DCIG Top 5 storage vendor for healthcare, further validating Qumulo’s best-in-class storage support for the organizations delivering life-saving outcomes.

