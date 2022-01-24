QuSecure’s QuProtect Receives Top Govies Government Security Award for Cyber Defense

Panel of Judges Recognizes QuSecure for Offering Government’s Only Fully Orchestrated Solution Delivering Validated Post-Quantum Cryptography with Managed Deployment that is Monitored for Attack and Actively Defended

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PQC–QuSecure™, Inc., an innovator in post-quantum cybersecurity, (PQC) today announced that its quantum orchestration platform, QuProtect™, the industry’s first end-to-end post-quantum cybersecurity software-based solution uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using quantum secure channels, has been honored in The Govies Government Security Awards competition by Security Today magazine. QuSecure won the highest honor, the Platinum Award, in the Cyber Defense Solutions awards category.

1105 Media launched its government security awards program in 2009 to honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories. An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top 2022 entries and named winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity, Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability. Participation in the program was greater than ever this year as government security continues to be an ongoing and growing concern.

“At QuSecure we are very concerned with National Security and therefore Government is a significant sector for us,” said Skip Sanzeri, QuSecure Founder and COO. “It is rewarding for QuProtect to be recognized with this award, particularly from an independent panel of security industry experts. Our QuProtect solution will enable government organizations to remain in compliance with the major government security initiatives we have seen coming, as the industry accelerates toward a quantum future. QuProtect uniquely combines QuSecure’s broad-based quantum and post-quantum technologies providing secure, interoperable cybersecurity to protect government organizations’ networks from quantum threats today and into the future.”

QuProtect provides quantum-resilient cryptography, anytime, anywhere and on any device. QuProtect uses an end-to-end quantum security as a service (QSaaS) architecture that addresses the digital ecosystem’s most vulnerable aspects, uniquely combining zero-trust, next-generation post-quantum cryptography, quantum-strength keys, high availability, easy deployment, and active defense into a comprehensive and interoperable cybersecurity suite. The end-to-end approach is designed around the entire data lifecycle as data is stored, communicated, and used.

QuProtect is the industry’s most advanced PQC solution providing quantum-resilience for many of today’s critical use cases, including satellite, network, and IoT communications. QuProtect can be hosted on-premise or via the cloud delivering the most compatible solution to the post-quantum problem, solving today’s most complex compliance challenges, such as bring-your-own-device (BYOD) and work-from-home policies. An organization can implement PQC across all devices on the network with minimal disruption to existing systems, protecting against current classical and future quantum attacks which could irreparably disrupt industries and infrastructures across government and commercial sectors.

“The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, but security manufacturers continued to work hard designing new security solutions for the government sector,” said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine and securitytoday.com. “This is truly a testament of dedication and vision to ensure the best products are available for government use. Manufacturers should be proud of their employees for providing the best solutions in these challenging times. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance the marketplace by honoring these award winners.”

About QuSecure

QuSecure is an innovator in post-quantum cybersecurity with a mission to protect enterprise and government data from quantum and classical cybersecurity threats. Its quantum-safe solutions provide an easy transition path to quantum resiliency across any organization. The company’s QuProtect solution is the industry’s first PQC software-based platform uniquely designed to protect encrypted communications and data with quantum-resilience using a quantum secure channel. QuSecure has current customer deployments in banking/finance, healthcare, space/satellite, IT/data enterprises, datacenters and various Department of Defense agencies. QuSecure is investor backed and has offices in Silicon Valley. For more information visit www.qusecure.com.

QuSecure and QuProtect are registered trademarks of QuSecure in the United States and other countries. All other company and product names are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

