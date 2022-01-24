Recon InfoSec Offers Free Cybersecurity Threat Hunting Service for Critical Infrastructure Entities

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and U.S. sanctions against Russia continuing to build, the need has never been greater for American infrastructure entities to protect their operations from cyber threats and attacks.

At the end of March, President Biden extended the state of national emergency declared to counteract the growing number of malicious cyber activities that continue to pose a threat to U.S. national security, economy, and foreign policy.

In response to these increasingly prevalent threats, Recon InfoSec, a leading provider of end-to-end security operations services, is offering its team’s unique expertise to provide free cybersecurity threat hunts for select Critical Infrastructure (CI) organizations. This service will help some of the most targeted organizations in the U.S. to better defend their networks.

“Our concern is that organizations are working to secure environments that may have already been compromised,” explains Andrew Cook, Director of Security Operations for Recon InfoSec. “Nation-state threats establish long-term footholds and persist over many months and years. By clearing an environment of pre-existing threats, organizations can be confident that they’re starting from a foundation of higher trust and integrity.”

Starting this month, Recon InfoSec will provide one free threat hunt per quarter to a qualified CI organization. To be eligible, organizations must fall within an industry deemed a “Critical Infrastructure Sector” by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and must not have undergone an assessment from CISA in the last 24 months.

Recipients will be selected based on organizational mission and criticality. The threat hunts will focus specifically on information technology (IT) environments. They will involve the interrogation of endpoints for evidence of active or historical compromise. They will also include vulnerability scans of perimeters and cloud resources.

Once the analysis is complete, Recon InfoSec will provide the organization with its findings and recommendations.

The Recon InfoSec team is made up of information security specialists with extensive cyber protection experience, including former members of U.S. Air Force, Army, and Coast Guard Cyber Protection Teams, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Hunt and Incident Response team. The team includes:

Eric Capuano, Chief Technical Officer: Eric began his information security career in the U.S. Air Force. After building the first Security Operations Center for the Texas Department of Public Safety, he co-founded Recon InfoSec to bring his expertise to private sector organizations. Eric is also a Certified SANS Instructor in Digital Forensics and Incident Response.

Marcus Guevara, Director of Security Services: Marcus was fundamental in the development of the U.S. Coast Guard's 24×7 Security Operations Center and the creation of the first Coast Guard Cyber Incident Response Team. He has worked closely with the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) to secure and protect the Department of Defense Information Network. He is also a SANS Instructor in Digital Forensics and Incident Response.

Andrew Cook, Director of Security Operations: A former U.S. Air Force officer and Texas National Guardsman, Andrew has defended critical national security assets and provided real-world emergency response to state-level cyber incidents.

CEO Bob Drobish says the team is providing this valuable service to do its part to help ensure organizations of all sizes have timely access to protection as the cyber threat to CI environments amplifies.

“We’re committed to helping protect the networks, systems, and services that make up the foundation of our nation’s security,” he said.

To apply for consideration to receive a free Recon InfoSec threat hunt, visit https://info.reconinfosec.com/free-threat-hunt-assessment .

About Recon InfoSec

Recon InfoSec is a leading provider of end-to-end security operations services offering comprehensive Monitoring, Detection and Response. It also challenges and trains many of the world’s best security operations, threat hunting, and incident response teams on the Recon Network Defense Range. The Recon InfoSec cybersecurity team has deep military roots and includes analysts, architects, engineers, intrusion specialists, penetration testers, and operations experts. Its services help protect enterprises of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 50 companies to diverse government entities at the local, state and federal level—including the U.S. Department of Defense. For more information, visit https://www.reconinfosec.com.

