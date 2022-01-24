Registration Now Open for CxO Trust Summit at Cloud Security Alliance SeCtemberSM

Exclusive event to feature keynote presentations, networking opportunities, panel discussions, participation in three-phase attack scenario

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CxO–The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced today that registration has opened for the second annual CxO Trust Summit, which will be held on September 27 in conjunction with the upcoming SECtember (Sept. 26-30, Meydenbauer Center, Bellevue, Wash.). With the mission to bring together a community of industry executives to shape the future of cloud security, this event, exclusive to C-level attendees of SECtember, will address the challenges CISOs and their executive partners face.

Among the day’s highlights will be the opportunity to learn from Jason Witty, Chief Security Officer, USAA, who will be a featured keynote speaker. Jason is an award-winning CIO/CISO and a certified Information Systems Security Management Professional (ISSMP) with more than 28 years of experience in technology and information risk management.

“With another year of unprecedented challenges under our collective belts, it’s even more important that C-level executives have the chance to come together to share not only the pain points they’ve faced in the past year, but also the solutions and even the missteps they have encountered,” said CSA President Illena Armstrong. “This year’s CxO Summit will draw upon these lessons learned while offering attendees additional insight in how to best face and overcome the next security challenge.”

To foster in-depth discussions, participation in the CxO Trust Summit is limited to a select group of C-suite executives from an array of industries. Together, these security leaders will have the forum to discuss solutions and standards to meet the cybersecurity challenges confronting all C-level stakeholders, their executive teams and governing bodies. Participants will also share in the opportunity to participate in a 3-phase attack scenario alongside CSOs as they take you through a tabletop exercise to threat model against the latest cloud breaches.

Space is limited — those interested in attending this exclusive, complimentary event are encouraged to secure their spot today or visit http://cxotrustsummit.com/ for more information.

The CSA CxO Trust is a first-of-a-kind initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges. Those interested in participating in the CxO Trust Advisory Council should contact Illena Armstrong at [email protected] or visit CxO Trust for more information.

SECtember is the conference to attend in 2022 to obtain the tools for managing cyber risk in the modern enterprise. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register now and take advantage of early registration pricing of $499 through June 10. After that date, rates will increase to $699. The registration rate is $250 for students and government employees.

About Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, training, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which different parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

