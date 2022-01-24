Render Announces Alison Baritot as New Head of People and Josh Weiss as New Head of Finance

Strategic new hires to help support Render’s continued growth

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Render, the Zero DevOps Cloud Platform, today announced the appointment of Alison Baritot as Render’s Head of People, and Josh Weiss as Render’s Head of Finance. Both new hires will play a critical role in driving Render’s success as the company’s growth continues to accelerate within the cloud space.

Baritot has more than ten years of experience building and enabling talented teams through startup growth. Most notably, she spent over six years at Dropbox, helping the company grow from 45 to 2,000 employees as a leader on the recruiting team. Later, she supported Rubrik’s entire engineering organization before returning to an early-stage startup as Head of People at Triplebyte.

“Throughout my conversations with Anurag and the Render team, I was incredibly impressed by the thoughtful, engineering-centric culture,” said Baritot. “Render’s focus on quality and user experience has and will continue to attract and retain the best talent. Render is chasing an ambitious goal, and the team is being built to achieve and sustain success. I’m thrilled to be a part of it!”

Weiss comes to Render with nearly three decades of experience in finance, investment management, and leadership roles. A two-time founder and partner, Josh most recently served as Director of Finance with Series C startup Lightstep, where he helped develop and scale the company’s financial infrastructure and processes, and played a key role in the company’s highly successful exit via acquisition.

“Choosing to join Render was an easy decision for me,” said Weiss. “I’ve always been attracted to mission-driven organizations, and Render solves a real-world hosting problem faced by literally tens of thousands of cloud-based companies. Beyond the incredible value our product brings to the developer community, I’ve also been thrilled with Render’s commitment to quality, not only in our product, but in our people, our culture, and how the business is being built for the long-term.”

“Alison and Josh bring unique expertise and talent to Render’s leadership team,” said Anurag Goel, CEO of Render. “They’re smart, empathetic, and deeply strategic thinkers — exactly the kind of leaders we need at Render as we scale our team and customer base rapidly.”

To learn more about Render and to try it for free, visit https://render.com.

