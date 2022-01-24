Renowned Hotel-Chain Developer Lance Shaner, Owner of 48 Marriott Hotel Brands and Various Other Hotels, Recommends the Use of Sky’s Plug & Play Smart Platform Technology in His Hotels as Well as to a Leading Hotel Chain

MIAMI, FL, May 11, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (“Sky Technologies” or “the Company”), a Company significantly enhancing safety in homes and buildings as well as smart home lifestyle, with highly disruptive smart platform technologies and over 60 issued and pending patents globally, today announced that renowned hotel entrepreneur Lance T. Shaner will Chair Sky’s newly formed Hotel Advisory Board.

Lance T. Shaner serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Shaner Hotel Group. A graduate of Alfred University, he provides the business strategy and entrepreneurial spirit for the Shaner family of companies. Under his leadership, the companies have completed several billion dollars in transactions and have grown into a highly respected leading business group comprised of over 60 Marriott hotel brands, Hilton, IHG, Choice and independent brand hotels with over 3,500 employees globally. Marriott recently awarded his hotel group with the 2021 “Intention to Return” Award, considered by Marriott to be their most significant award, as it indicates consumer probability to return.

In addition to his business achievements, Lance has been recognized for his service in numerous leadership roles in his community, including Centre County Entrepreneur of the Year and the 2019 CBICC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Chaired by Mr. Shaner, the Hotel Advisory Board is expected to assist in driving the adoption of the smart SkyPlug and related Sky Platform into lodging facilities including hotels, resorts, the growing vacation rental industry and apartment buildings.

Mr. Shaner said: “I look forward to joining Sky, as I strongly believe that the Company’s smart platform technology has the ability to make hotels become smart and safer instantly, in just minutes per room and only days for an entire hotel. This is game changing for the hospitality, lodging and apartment building sectors. I firmly believe that the Company’s technology will enable hotels and buildings to become smart as the new standard.”

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sky Technologies, added: “We are privileged to welcome Lance to our newest advisory board – this is a significant recognition for us, as it comes from a U.S. leading hotel owner and developer with depth and experience across the vast variety of building types that our technology can enhance. We look forward to working closely with Lance to integrate our products into his hotels while continuing high-level discussions with major hotel chains. As we continue to build out our industry advisory boards, we believe we are well positioned to accelerate our commercialization pathway and turn upcoming product launches into revenue and mass-market adoption.”

About SQL Technologies Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the standard.

SQL Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) d/b/a Sky Technologies has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering. Management has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While they believe these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and include statements relating to the Company’s ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its smart products and technologies, the Company’s efforts and ability to drive the adoption of Sky’s Plug Smart Platforms into multi-family residential buildings and communities and adoption by hotels, and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Recommendations are not to be construed as, and may not result in, any binding agreements, arrangements or commitments for the use or adoption of the Company’s technologies. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

[email protected]

SOURCE: SQL Technologies, Inc. dba Sky Technologies

