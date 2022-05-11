Revolo Biotherapeutics to Lead Panel Discussion on the Future of Autoimmune Disease Treatment

NEW ORLEANS, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that its scientific team will be leading a virtual panel discussion on the future of autoimmune disease treatment on May 11, 2022.

The panel will address next generation drugs in development, including Revolo’s immune resetting drugs ‘1805 and ‘1104.

Panel details

Title: Treating Autoimmune Diseases: Past, Present and Future.

Time: May 11, 2022, 10:00 am ET, virtual

Panel Leaders: Paul Eggleton, senior director of Immunology at Revolo and Roly Foulkes, chief scientific officer at Revolo

Registration: https://www.oxfordglobal.co.uk/immuno/upcoming/

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein, mTB Chaperonin 60.1 that is involved in resetting the immune system. Revolo Bio is advancing ‘1104 through two Phase 2 trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic and inflammatory diseases.

About ‘1805

‘1805 is a modified analogue of the endogenous immune-regulatory binding immunoglobulin protein (BiP), a key player in immune function that resets the immune system for long-term disease remission. 1805’s tolerogenic properties have the potential to create effective disease intervention across multiple indications and routes of administration.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function that is preparing to enter a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

Company Contact

Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing

[email protected]

Media Contact

Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1-929-469-3850

[email protected]