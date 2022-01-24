Revolo Biotherapeutics to Participate in the LifeSci Partners Immunology & Inflammation Symposium

NEW ORLEANS and LONDON, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revolo Biotherapeutics (“Revolo Bio” or the “Company”), a company developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic diseases, today announced that its management team will participate in the LifeSci Partners Immunology & Inflammation Symposium being held virtually May 10-11, 2022.

The team will give a presentation discussing their scientific approach and pipeline on Tuesday, May 10 at 8:00am.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics
Revolo Biotherapeutics is developing therapies that reset the immune system to achieve superior long-term remission for patients with autoimmune and allergic disease, without the immune system suppression seen with current therapies. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, reset the immune system to prevent the chronic pro-inflammatory immune response that results in autoimmune or allergic disease. ‘1104 is a peptide derived from a natural immune-regulatory protein and is being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and a Phase 2 clinical trial for allergic disease. ‘1805 is a modified analogue of a key protein in immune function that is preparing to enter a second Phase 2 clinical trial for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis and a Phase 2 clinical trial for non-infectious uveitis. The disease-agnostic mechanism of action of Revolo Biotherapeutic’s assets provides a potential platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic diseases.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

About LifeSci Partners Immunology and Inflamamation Symposium
LifeSci Partners is hosting a virtual Immunology and Inflammation (I&I) Symposium on May 10th and 11th. The event will consist of discussions with key opinion leaders (KOLs) on recent advancements in the understanding, identification, and treatment of various I&I conditions, as well as presentations/fireside chats highlighting the progress made by more than 25 biopharma companies focused in these disease areas. 

Company Contact
Marylyn Rigby, VP Investor Relations & Marketing
[email protected]

Media Contact
Monica Rouco Molina, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1-929-469-3850
[email protected]

