Rhombus Energy Solutions to Leverage Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide Devices for Faster EV Charging Infrastructure

Bi-directional charging enables power flow between the power grid and the car, allowing for integration with power storage and non-grid renewable power resources

DURHAM, N.C. & SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rhombus Energy Solutions, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power conversion technology, today announced that Wolfspeed, Inc., (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will supply its EV2flex™ line of charging infrastructure products with Silicon Carbide MOSFETs, which will offer the products greater efficiency, higher power density and faster charging times.

Rhombus’ EV2flex™ infrastructure includes a family of products that enables fast, bi-directional charging and efficient energy storage. Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging supports power flow between the grid and the car, allowing a charged vehicle to become a power source when needed and ultimately enhancing the stability of the power grid.

“Wolfspeed has unequivocally demonstrated the high value of their Silicon Carbide MOSFETs and we are pleased to partner on advanced technology products,” said Deanne Davidson, senior vice president and general manager of Rhombus Energy Solutions. “As Rhombus continues to be the leading provider for V2G charging systems, Wolfspeed’s Silicon Carbide MOSFETs are a critical component for Rhombus to meet the demands in the growing DC fast-charging market for EVs.”

“Wolfspeed is excited to work with Rhombus, as we believe bi-directional charging is a game-changing technology for the stability of the power grid and our Silicon Carbide solutions will help accelerate that transformation,” said Jay Cameron, senior vice president and general manager of Wolfspeed Power. “Silicon Carbide increases both power system efficiency and power density to create a faster, more reliable transfer of power. Wolfspeed is leading the industry-wide transition from silicon to Silicon Carbide, which is critical as we look for more efficient and innovative ways to support the power grid, such as bi-directional EV charging.”

Wolfspeed is the preferred Silicon Carbide provider for Rhombus due to its unmatched, 30+ year history and expertise working with Silicon Carbide power devices. Wolfspeed’s 1200V Silicon Carbide MOSFETs will power Rhombus’ EV2flex-120™ charging infrastructure. Wolfspeed’s third generation MOSFETs deliver the performance and reliability required to meet a wide variety of industrial, energy and automotive applications.

Rhombus’ latest product in the EV2flex™ portfolio; the EV2flex-120™ dual channel will be on display at the 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA.

About Rhombus Energy Solutions

Rhombus develops and manufactures bi-directional electric vehicle charging systems including the EV2flex™ line of charging infrastructure, high-efficiency power conversion systems and energy management system (EMS) software for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capable electric vehicle fleet charging, energy storage and microgrid applications. The high reliability of our solutions is the result of decades of experience developing high-power systems for a variety of applications and deployment scenarios, including UL-1741-SA system-to-grid solutions. For more information, please visit www.RhombusEnergy.com.

EV2flex™ and EV2flex-120™ are trademarks of Rhombus Energy Solutions.

About Wolfspeed:

Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) leads the market in the worldwide adoption of Silicon Carbide and GaN technologies. We provide industry-leading solutions for efficient energy consumption and a sustainable future. Wolfspeed’s product families include Silicon Carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for various applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging, 5G, renewable energy and storage, and aerospace and defense. We unleash the power of possibilities through hard work, collaboration and a passion for innovation. Learn more at www.wolfspeed.com.

Wolfspeed® is a registered trademark of Wolfspeed, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements by Wolfspeed involving risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause Wolfspeed’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including the risk we may be unable to manufacture these new products with sufficiently low cost to offer them at competitive prices or with acceptable margins; the risk we may encounter delays or other difficulties in ramping up production of our new products; customer acceptance of our new products; the rapid development of new technology and competing products that may impair demand or render Wolfspeed’s products obsolete; and other factors discussed in Wolfspeed’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 27, 2021, and subsequent filings. For additional product and company information, please refer to www.wolfspeed.com.

