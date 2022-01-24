RHT Rajan Menon Foundation presents Gentle Bones Charity Concert on 22 July 2022

SINGAPORE, May 29, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Local singer-songwriter Gentle Bones will return to the stage for a good cause in collaboration with RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd, the corporate social responsibility vehicle of RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, ONERHT).

With the support of venue partner Marina Bay Sands, the live and in-person charity concert will be held at the Sands Theatre at 7pm on 22 July 2022.

Gentle Bones said, “It’s a great occasion to be able to hold a concert after more than two years of pandemic restrictions, and to be invited by RHT Rajan Menon Foundation to do so for a great cause makes it all the more meaningful. I hope this event is able to support the beneficiaries and also help promote cross-industry contributions.”

“Over the past year and a half, l have been focused on making music that empowers the listeners to come to terms with the understanding that they are much more to what meets the eye of anyone outside of themselves. I am extremely heartened to be able to translate this in a live concert setting that will contribute to many, not just of the music industry alone. I consider this to be an absolute honour and privilege,” he added.

Associate Professor Ho Peng Kee, Patron of the Foundation, said, “Through proceeds from this charity concert, the Foundation aims to help support the well-being of those hit hardest by the pandemic such as underprivileged families, seniors, people with disabilities, and their caregivers.”

“I am heartened to see the corporate and legal fraternity coming together with young artistes to do good. I would like to thank Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth & Second Minister for Law, for gracing the concert as Guest-of-Honour,” he added.

This charity concert will support the FUN! Fund for Seniors (an Agency for Integrated Care initiative), PCF Sparkle Care Centres, Lions Befrienders Service Association (Singapore), Dementia Singapore Ltd, Life Community Services Society, TOUCH Community Services Limited, CaringSG Limited and It All Starts Hear.sg.

Tickets are priced from S$88 to S$228 and will go on sale on Monday 30 May 2022 at 10am SGT through Marina Bay Sands and SISTIC.

Ticketing Links:

Marina Bay Sands

www.marinabaysands.com/entertainment/shows/gentle-bones-charity-concert.html

SISTIC

https://www.sistic.com.sg/

About RHT Rajan Menon Foundation

A Singapore registered charity and grant-making philanthropic organisation, RHT Rajan Menon Foundation Ltd (“Foundation”) enables RHTLaw Asia LLP and the RHT Group of Companies (collectively, “ONERHT”) to do right and do good through various charitable endeavours.

Set up by ONERHT in 2015, the Foundation was registered as a Singapore charity by the Commissioner of Charities and a grant-making philanthropic organisation by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore on 16 September 2016 and 28 November 2016 respectively.

The Foundation seeks to establish, inspire and encourage the right philanthropic culture among the corporate and legal fraternity of giving back to the community in a focused, hands-on and meaningful manner. Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than S$3 million to support more than 15 beneficiaries involved in education, the environment and sustainability, disadvantaged groups as well as the arts and sports. For more information, please visit www.rhtrajanmenon.foundation

For media enquiries, please contact:

Elliot Siow / [email protected] / +65 8375 0417

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com