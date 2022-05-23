Roche develops unique PCR tests to detect the monkeypox virus

Roche and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol have developed three different LightMix ® Modular Virus kits for the detection of the monkeypox virus

Multiple clusters of monkeypox virus have been reported in non-endemic countries, and the World Health Organization (WHO) expects more cases will be identified as surveillance expands

Use of these new research test kits assess the spread of the virus and can help monitor the potential impact of therapeutics, vaccines and public health interventions

Basel, 25 May 2022 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) and its subsidiary TIB Molbiol have developed three unique LightMix® Modular Virus kits in response to recent monkeypox virus concerns. Multiple clusters of the monkeypox virus have been reported within the past two weeks in several European countries and North America, which are regions where the virus is not normally found.

“Roche has very quickly developed a new suite of tests that detect the monkeypox virus and aid in following its epidemiologic spread,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “Diagnostic tools are crucial for responding to and ultimately controlling emerging public health challenges as they advance response measures such as tracing efforts and treatment strategies.”

The first LightMix Modular Virus kit detects orthopoxviruses, including all monkeypox viruses from both the West African and Central African forms of the virus (referred to as clades).The second kit is a specific test detecting monkeypox viruses only (West African and Central African clade). For researchers interested in obtaining both of these results, a third kit is available that simultaneously detects orthopoxviruses plus provides information on whether a monkeypox virus is present or not (West African and Central African clade).

The test kits are available for research use in the majority of countries worldwide.

About the LightMix® Modular Orthopox / MonkeypoxVirus kits

The LightMix® Modular Orthopox /Monkeypox Virus Kits are assays that detect Orthopoxviruses, including the monkeypox virus, using a technology called quantitative PCR (qPCR). To do this, first sample using an established NA extraction method. The assay is then performed on either a LightCycler® 480 II Instrument or cobas z 480 Analyzer. The kit, reagents and instruments are all available to purchase from the majority of Roche Diagnostics affiliates.

About the virus

Monkeypox was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. The virus is, however, assumed to transmit from wild animals such as rodents to people — or from human to human. In an average year, a few thousand cases occur in Western and Central Africa. But cases outside Africa have been limited to just a handful that are associated with travel to Africa or with the importation of infected animals. Treatments and vaccines that were developed for smallpox are available and are thought to be useful to limit spreading of Monkeypox.1

