Schwab Q2 Trader Sentiment Survey: More Than Half of Traders Say the Market is Due for a Significant Correction in the Second Quarter

WESTLAKE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The latest Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey reveals that more than half (53%) of traders say the market is due for a significant correction in the second quarter of 2022, and fewer than a third (30%) think the market will perform well. Six in 10 (61%) traders remain confident in their investment decision-making, although less than half (43%) feel it’s a good time to invest in equities. Chief among traders’ concerns are inflation and the geopolitical landscape, and they’re taking specific actions to hedge against both. While most traders (68%) expect sooner relief, nearly one third (32%) of traders don’t expect inflation to ease until 2024 at the earliest.

The Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey is a quarterly study that explores the outlooks, expectations, and trading perspectives of traders at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade. It found:

“Overall, in the second quarter, market sentiment among traders is unquestionably skewing bearish,” said Barry Metzger, Head of Trading and Education at Charles Schwab. “But traders see opportunities in these kinds of markets. Despite the headwinds, most remain confident in their decision-making, and in their ability to meet their personal financial goals.”

Russian Bear

The conflict in Ukraine is top of mind for traders, with more than half (56%) anticipating a “Russian Bear” by the end of the year, meaning the major markets (Dow, S&P, Nasdaq) will finish 2022 in bear territory largely because of the conflict.

Expected likelihood of a “Russian Bear” Expected size of the “Russian Bear” Highly likely 5% Small (1%-10% drop) 23% Likely 15% Medium (10%-20% drop) 60% Somewhat likely 36% Large (20%+ drop) 17% Somewhat unlikely 21% Unlikely 12% Highly unlikely 5% Don’t know 6%

Green Energy

Although overall sentiment is more bearish, traders do see investing opportunities when digging into certain categories and sectors. With oil prices surging, traders anticipate an acceleration on the horizon for Green Energy. If prices continue to rise, half of traders (50%) expect to adjust their trading strategy in response.

Likelihood fossil fuel market disruption



leads to acceleration in green energy



sector in 2022 Impact on trading strategy if oil prices continue to



rise Highly likely 9% Will invest more in energy equities 30% Likely 14% Will invest more in clean energy equities 18% Somewhat likely 29% Will increase exposures to safe havens 11% Somewhat unlikely 15% Won’t change strategies 50% Unlikely 15% Highly unlikely 12% Don’t know 7%

Sectors and Categories

At the sector level, traders are most bullish on Energy, Utilities, Materials and Health Care. They’re most bearish about Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, Information Technology and Finance.

Most bullish about… Most bearish about… Energy 70% Consumer Discretionary 51% Utilities 54% Real Estate 50% Materials 51% IT 40% Health Care 51% Finance 36% Consumer staples 48% Communications 35% Industrials 31%

At the thematic level, traders are most bullish on Cyber Security and Defense Contracting, and most bearish on Automated Cars and the Space Economy

Most bullish about… Most bearish about… Cyber Security 71% Automated Cars 28% Defense Contracting 70% The Space Economy 26% Agriculture 57% Online Gaming 24% Artificial Intelligence 56% ESG 22% Renewable Energy 55% Blockchain 18%

About the Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey

The Charles Schwab Trader Sentiment Survey is a quarterly study exploring the outlooks, expectations, trading patterns and points of view of traders at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade – defined as those making more than 80 equity trades, more than 12 options trades, or those who make futures or forex trades over the course of the year. The study included 845 Trader clients at Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade between the ages of 18-75 and was fielded from April 6-17, 2022.

